2022 Dead Pool- Players edition

Valuist

In this variation, we look for players whose careers are finished.

For MLB, how many of these players will play even one game in 2023:

Jason Hayward
Yohan Cespedes
Andrew McCutcheon
Miguel Sano
Robinson Cano
Dallas Keuchel

NFL= 2022
Joe Flacco
Andy Dalton
Adrian Peterson
Carlos Hyde
Jarred Cook
Julio Jones

I'm sure there's quite a few I've missed.

Antonio Brown, Randall Cobb, Gronk, TY Hilton. All fit

More MLB: Zach Davies, John Gant. Rich Hill, Charlie Morton
 
John Kelly

Love it.

A graveyard with headstones would serve as great artwork for VALUIST's idea here.

I was sad to see Dallas Keuchel get DFA'd by the White Sox.

Keuchel's name had some legacy value even in the betting marketplace.

But he had no chance to compete against big-league hitters.

Often times, the players are the last to know they're done.
 
