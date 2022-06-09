2022 Dead Pool- Players edition

In this variation, we look for players whose careers are finished.
For MLB, how many of these players will play even one game in 2023:
Jason Hayward
Yohan Cespedes
Andrew McCutcheon
Miguel Sano
Robinson Cano
Dallas Keuchel
NFL= 2022
Joe Flacco
Andy Dalton
Adrian Peterson
Carlos Hyde
Jarred Cook
Julio Jones
I'm sure there's quite a few I've missed.
Edit-
Antonio Brown, Randall Cobb, Gronk, TY Hilton. All fit
More MLB: Zach Davies, John Gant. Rich Hill, Charlie Morton
