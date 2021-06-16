2022 Las Vegas Football Contests and Proxy Info

sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
In our 20+ years of being a Las Vegas Football Sports Contest Proxy this will most likely be the biggest in terms of entries and prize money. The 2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLIONS III and 2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR are currently accepting entries. The 2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL is also open for entries. The 2021 WESTGATE FOOTBALL SUPERCONTESTS details will be announced and rolled out soon but I do know they will start accepting entries July 1st at 9am. Here's are the available links so far with rules below.

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

I will speculate there will be 6+ contests to choose from eventually this year. Many people who are not from the area would like to enter a contest, however, are not able to enter picks every week. The contest has a solution where the players MAY AUTHORIZE A PROXY(a person authorized to act for you) TO SUBMIT THEIR SELECTIONS BY PROPERLY SIGNING AND AUTHORIZING SUCH, IN PERSON AT THE SUPERBOOK/CIRCA/NUGGET. People can share entries, actually a team of 4 and a team of 5 won separately a few years ago so it can be done. We have been around 20+ years, have many references as proxies from past and current entrants.

Many entrants who enter the contest also write off a portion of the entry fee as a marketing/business expense because they use their website or sports service for the entry name and is displayed throughout. To make it clear you are simply authorizing us to put picks in every week. PROXIES CANNOT COLLECT ANYTHING at the end of the contest from the sportsbook for your entry. You are simply authorizing us to put your plays in for you every week. There are several good proxy options, we have chosen to keep things small compared to others so we can cater to our players well and our team success including 2 SUPERCONTEST CHAMPIONS in addition to other prizes proves our model works. Since we have a smaller group we have some of the latest submission times available. If you choose to do multiple entries or contests we can discuss a fair proxy fee that works for you. I will continue to post information as it becomes available.

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 Westgate Football Supercontest will have official press release with details of their contests. Sign ups start 9am July 1st, 2021

$1500 Contest goes to $1000 entry with no Rake so that's an extra 8% added to the pot.

They will have multiple mini contests inside the season. There are 3 X 6 week contests & 6 X 3 week contests through the season.

When you cash you have the option to have the funds deposited in your Westgate Betting Account as an additional payment method.
 
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
Circa not only sent a ripple, but they destroyed the Westgate.

In three years, Circa went from 0 entrants in 2018 to 1875 entrants in 2019 to 3148, while the Westgate blipped from 3123 in 2018 to 3328 in Circa's first year and then plummeted to 1172.

Given Circa's incredible pot guarantees, its hard to believe the Westgate, despite its desperate attempts to attract entrants, will ever regain the same levels as Circa.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
ComptrBob said:
Circa not only sent a ripple, but they destroyed the Westgate.

In three years, Circa went from 0 entrants in 2018 to 1875 entrants in 2019 to 3148, while the Westgate blipped from 3123 in 2018 to 3328 in Circa's first year and then plummeted to 1172.

Given Circa's incredible pot guarantees, its hard to believe the Westgate, despite its desperate attempts to attract entrants, will ever regain the same levels as Circa.
Click to expand...
well the multiple "mini" contests by westgate with 3x6 and 6x3 are going to be interesting to see how many people they attract.

they thought their shit couldn't be messed with but circa came in and destroyed thins.

the guarantees that circa has is something that westgate can't compete with.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Sportsrmylife said:
So circa caused a big enough ripple for westgate to drop the price and end the juice takeout.

that derek stevens must have a very big shoe.
Click to expand...
Yes and Yes, except Westgate can't compete with the guaranteed prize pool if that's in play at the end
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
the sports betting scene needs more people like circa owner... resorts casino limited me to $130 on the hoops game...cause i am on fire now... limit me???. I should take them to court with JK testifying my EOG record that i cannot possibly win.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
MrTop said:
the sports betting scene needs more people like circa owner... resorts casino limited me to $130 on the hoops game...cause i am on fire now... limit me???. I should take them to court with JK testifying my EOG record that i cannot possibly win.
Click to expand...
resorts casino? where is that located?

resorts world doesn't open up until later this month.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
The draftkings contest sound like they could be a competitor if they make their way into Nevada.

If multiple states are able to connect on one contest we could have some amazing bigtime prize pools.

being a contest player could become a way of a career for the football season.
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
Looks like Westgate totally changed their pricing model:

The Westgate is cutting the price on the SuperContest and expanding the number of ways to win.

The SuperContest, the longtime premier NFL handicapping contest in Las Vegas, will have a $1,000 entry fee this season, down from $1,500. The competition will also have nine in-season contests to go with the overall title.


The Westgate will not take a cut of the entry fees, and bettors can have up to three entries.

The $5,000 entry winner-take-all SuperContest Gold will return this year with no changes. Both contests use the same format: picking five NFL games against the spread each week of the season.

The SuperContest had four quarterly contests last year, and Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said the increased in-season contests came from customer feedback.

“They felt like if they’re out of the running for the full-season contest they can look to the in-season contests to stay interested,” he said.

This year’s SuperContest will have three six-week contests and six three-week contests, fitting evenly into the new 18-week schedule. The six-week contests will have payouts of $100,000, $50,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 for the first five places. The three-week contests will pay three spots at $75,000, $25,000 and $5,000.

The in-season contest prizes are guaranteed (a total of $1,132,500). The entry money above that will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 30 places paid.

Kornegay said more than 2,300 entries would put the season-long first-place prize at about $500,000.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic last season, the SuperContest had 1,172 entries with a first-place prize of $435,623. In 2019, the SuperContest had a record field of 3,328 with $1.47 million for first.

Circa Sports has shaken up the Las Vegas contest scene the past two years and is going even bigger in its third year with $4 million guaranteed for the $1,000 entry Circa Million III, which uses the same format as the SuperContest, and $6 million guaranteed for the $1,000 entry Circa Survivor, in which entrants pick one straight-up winner each week and are eliminated with a loss.

Kornegay said he did feel the need to shake up the SuperContest a bit in response.


“It’s the American way,” he said. “Competition makes everything better. We acknowledge that.”

The Westgate also announced that its SuperContest Weekend would take place Aug. 27-28 with 10 contest entries given out. A four-man scramble golf tournament tournament will be held Aug. 28 with an entry fee of $90. The field is capped at 100.

SuperContest entrants will also get raffle tickets for the Westgate’s NYE Super Suite Drawing. The winner will receive a New Year’s Eve vacation for four at the Westgate with four nights in a suite at the hotel, four tickets to the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, four tickets to the New Year’s Eve party at the Westgate and a round of golf at Las Vegas Country Club.

The drawing will be held Sept. 13 before the Ravens-Raiders game. Entrants do not have to be present to win.
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
They needed to do something to compete with Circa. Draft Kings also is running a Westgate style contest as well as a survivor contest.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
mrbowling300 said:
They needed to do something to compete with Circa. Draft Kings also is running a Westgate style contest as well as a survivor contest.
Click to expand...
When draftkings gets into Nevada and interstate wagering is permitted their supercontest is going to dwarf anything in Las Vegas.

this is obvious but I had to sound smart saying it.

well now after rereading it....that was pretty dumb.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
In our 20+ years of being a Las Vegas Football Sports Contest Proxy this will most likely be the biggest in terms of entries and prize money. The 2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLIONS III and 2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR started accepting entries. The 2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL is open for entries. The 2021 WESTGATE FOOTBALL SUPERCONTEST CONTESTS are open for sign up July 1st at 9am. Here are the rules available as of now below.

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

I will speculate there will be 6+ contests to choose from eventually this year. There will be something for everyone between $500-5000 entry fees I anticipate. Many people who are not from the area would like to enter a contest, however, are not able to enter picks every week. The contest has a solution where the players MAY AUTHORIZE A PROXY(a person authorized to act for you) TO SUBMIT THEIR SELECTIONS BY PROPERLY SIGNING AND AUTHORIZING SUCH, IN PERSON AT THE SUPERBOOK/CIRCA/NUGGET. People can share entries, actually a team of 4 and a team of 5 won separately a few years ago so it can be done. We have been around 20+ years, have many references as proxies from past and current entrants.

Many entrants who enter the contest also write off a portion of the entry fee as a marketing/business expense because they use their website or sports service for the entry name and is displayed throughout. To make it clear you are simply authorizing us to put picks in every week. PROXIES CANNOT COLLECT ANYTHING at the end of the contest from the sportsbook for your entry. You are simply authorizing us to put your plays in for you every week. There are several good proxy options, we have chosen to keep things small compared to others so we can cater to our players well and our team success including 2 SUPERCONTEST CHAMPIONS in addition to other prizes proves our model works. Since we have a smaller group we have some of the latest submission times available. If you choose to do multiple entries or contests we can discuss a fair proxy fee that works for you. I will continue to post information as it becomes available.

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 Contests to Choose from right now

2021 $1500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
sharky99 said:
2021 Contests to Choose from right now

2021 $1500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
Click to expand...
Westgate supercontest is $1000 this year.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 Contests to Choose from right now

2021 $1500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 Westgate Football Supercontest Info

Entry Fee $1,000

Entries will be accepted Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. until Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
The Contest will begin on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 and conclude on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
Facts:


  • The competition will also have nine in-season contests to go with the overall title.
  • The SuperContest is a 100% payback without any fees, and contestants can have up to three entries.
  • The SuperContest will have three six-week contests and six three-week contests, fitting evenly into the new 18-week schedule. The six-week contests will have payouts of $100,000, $50,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 for the first five places. The three-week contests will pay three spots at $75,000, $25,000 and $5,000.
  • The in-season contest prizes are guaranteed (a total of $1,132,500). The remaining entry fees will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 30 places paid.
  • SuperContest Weekend will take place Aug. 27-28 with 10 SuperContest entries given away. A four-man scramble golf tournament is Saturday, August 28th with an entry fee of $90. The field is capped at 100.
  • SuperContest entrants will be entered in the NEW YEAR'S EVE SUPER SUITE WEEKEND.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 LAS VEGAS FOOTBALL CONTESTS TO CHOOSE FROM

2021 $1000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST - OPEN FOR SIGNUP JULY 1ST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD - OPEN FOR SIGNUP JULY 1ST

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT - OPEN FOR SIGNUP JULY 1ST

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE - OPEN NOW

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.

Quote Reply
Report Edit Delete
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
Thanks for the updates sharky99!

I love to see that Derek stevens and circa rocked the cradle enough to make a major change with the big daddy.

Dropping the price $500, eliminating the juice, and creating nine new ways to win is great to see.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Today at 9am PACIFIC TIME Signups open up for the 3 Las Vegas Westgate Football Contests

2021 $1000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us for 2021 football proxy service at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. www.footballproxyinvegas.com Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 LAS VEGAS FOOTBALL CONTESTS TO CHOOSE FROM

2021 $1000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST - OPEN FOR SIGNUP JULY 1ST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD - OPEN NOW

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT - OPEN NOW

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE - OPEN NOW

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. www.footballproxyinvegas.com Thanks All the Best Mike.

2021 CIRCA MILLIONS III 225 ENTRIES

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR 202 ENTRIES
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Those wanting to go Supercontest Weekend Aug 27-28 reach out to us for room codes and numbers.

There is also a smaller NFL WINS TOTAL CONTEST YOU CAN ENTER AT ANY WESTGATE TELLER

ENTRY FEE $200
DEADLINE SEPT. 9 5PM
SELECT OVER UNDER TOTALS FOR ALL NFL TEAMS
100% BACK TO THE PLAYERS
SELECTIONS FOR THE SEASON ARE ONLY ENTERED ONCE

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. www.footballproxyinvegas.com Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
sharky99 said:
2021 LAS VEGAS FOOTBALL CONTESTS TO CHOOSE FROM

2021 $1000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST - OPEN FOR SIGNUP JULY 1ST

2021 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD - OPEN NOW

2021 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT - OPEN NOW

2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION III PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST - OPEN NOW

2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE - OPEN NOW

circasports.com/million

circasports.com/survivor

https://www.westgateresorts.com/hote.../supercontest/

https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. www.footballproxyinvegas.com Thanks All the Best Mike.

2021 CIRCA MILLIONS III 326 ENTRIES

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR 272 ENTRIES
Click to expand...
 
WildBill

WildBill

2
The competition has been good indeed. I think the reason why SuperBook thought it could get away with the fees was the perceived exclusivity of it, that the winner could claim to be some all-knowing sage and go be a tout. Now that you have many contests that can claim to have the champion of capping, the avenue to tout riches has kind of faded.

I talked to the guys at SuperBook in Colorado about a contest just after they opened the physical book and they said they hope to have one for $250-500 here but getting it approved has not been easy. They do believe though the commissioners see the appeal of such contests and are hopeful it gets done in time. They expect a lot of competition though beyond the Draft Kings contest that is already open for signups. I think the appeal though for the casinos to offer them in states like here where everything is mobile is rather minimal. In Nevada contests are offered by many casinos to get people to walk into a casino weekly which obviously is worth something. All you can do in mobile states is get someone to look at your site weekly which you'd hope they already do.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Those state run contests take time to set up and will have many more in the future as states open up and books try to establish themselves.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
There is also a smaller NFL WINS TOTAL CONTEST YOU CAN ENTER AT ANY WESTGATE TELLER

ENTRY FEE $200
DEADLINE SEPT. 9 5PM
SELECT OVER UNDER TOTALS FOR ALL NFL TEAMS
100% BACK TO THE PLAYERS
SELECTIONS FOR THE SEASON ARE ONLY ENTERED ONCE


2021 CIRCA MILLIONS III 394 ENTRIES

2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR 329 ENTRIES

Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. www.footballproxyinvegas.com Thanks All the Best Mike.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top