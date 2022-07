2022 Las Vegas Football Contests and Proxy Info

Looks like Westgate totally changed their pricing model:The Westgate is cutting the price on the SuperContest and expanding the number of ways to win.The SuperContest, the longtime premier NFL handicapping contest in Las Vegas, will have a $1,000 entry fee this season, down from $1,500. The competition will also have nine in-season contests to go with the overall title.The Westgate will not take a cut of the entry fees, and bettors can have up to three entries.The $5,000 entry winner-take-all SuperContest Gold will return this year with no changes. Both contests use the same format: picking five NFL games against the spread each week of the season.The SuperContest had four quarterly contests last year, and Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said the increased in-season contests came from customer feedback.“They felt like if they’re out of the running for the full-season contest they can look to the in-season contests to stay interested,” he said.This year’s SuperContest will have three six-week contests and six three-week contests, fitting evenly into the new 18-week schedule. The six-week contests will have payouts of $100,000, $50,000, $10,000, $5,000 and $2,500 for the first five places. The three-week contests will pay three spots at $75,000, $25,000 and $5,000.The in-season contest prizes are guaranteed (a total of $1,132,500). The entry money above that will go to the season-long prize pool, with the top 30 places paid.Kornegay said more than 2,300 entries would put the season-long first-place prize at about $500,000.Amid the coronavirus pandemic last season, the SuperContest had 1,172 entries with a first-place prize of $435,623. In 2019, the SuperContest had a record field of 3,328 with $1.47 million for first.Circa Sports has shaken up the Las Vegas contest scene the past two years and is going even bigger in its third year with $4 million guaranteed for the $1,000 entry Circa Million III, which uses the same format as the SuperContest, and $6 million guaranteed for the $1,000 entry Circa Survivor, in which entrants pick one straight-up winner each week and are eliminated with a loss.Kornegay said he did feel the need to shake up the SuperContest a bit in response.“It’s the American way,” he said. “Competition makes everything better. We acknowledge that.”The Westgate also announced that its SuperContest Weekend would take place Aug. 27-28 with 10 contest entries given out. A four-man scramble golf tournament tournament will be held Aug. 28 with an entry fee of $90. The field is capped at 100.SuperContest entrants will also get raffle tickets for the Westgate’s NYE Super Suite Drawing. The winner will receive a New Year’s Eve vacation for four at the Westgate with four nights in a suite at the hotel, four tickets to the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, four tickets to the New Year’s Eve party at the Westgate and a round of golf at Las Vegas Country Club.The drawing will be held Sept. 13 before the Ravens-Raiders game. Entrants do not have to be present to win.