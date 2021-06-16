2022 Las Vegas Football Contests and Proxy Info

The competition has been good indeed. I think the reason why SuperBook thought it could get away with the fees was the perceived exclusivity of it, that the winner could claim to be some all-knowing sage and go be a tout. Now that you have many contests that can claim to have the champion of capping, the avenue to tout riches has kind of faded.



I talked to the guys at SuperBook in Colorado about a contest just after they opened the physical book and they said they hope to have one for $250-500 here but getting it approved has not been easy. They do believe though the commissioners see the appeal of such contests and are hopeful it gets done in time. They expect a lot of competition though beyond the Draft Kings contest that is already open for signups. I think the appeal though for the casinos to offer them in states like here where everything is mobile is rather minimal. In Nevada contests are offered by many casinos to get people to walk into a casino weekly which obviously is worth something. All you can do in mobile states is get someone to look at your site weekly which you'd hope they already do.