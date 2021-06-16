2022 Las Vegas Football Contests and Proxy Info

sharky99
In our 20+ years of being a Las Vegas Football Sports Contest Proxy this will most likely be the biggest in terms of entries and prize money. The 2021 CIRCA SPORTS MILLIONS III and 2021 CIRCA SURVIVOR are currently accepting entries. The 2021 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL is also open for entries. The 2021 WESTGATE FOOTBALL SUPERCONTESTS details will be announced and rolled out soon but I do know they will start accepting entries July 1st at 9am. Here's are the available links so far with rules below.
circasports.com/million
circasports.com/survivor
https://www.goldennugget.com/content...test-rules.pdf
I will speculate there will be 6+ contests to choose from eventually this year. Many people who are not from the area would like to enter a contest, however, are not able to enter picks every week. The contest has a solution where the players MAY AUTHORIZE A PROXY(a person authorized to act for you) TO SUBMIT THEIR SELECTIONS BY PROPERLY SIGNING AND AUTHORIZING SUCH, IN PERSON AT THE SUPERBOOK/CIRCA/NUGGET. People can share entries, actually a team of 4 and a team of 5 won separately a few years ago so it can be done. We have been around 20+ years, have many references as proxies from past and current entrants.
Many entrants who enter the contest also write off a portion of the entry fee as a marketing/business expense because they use their website or sports service for the entry name and is displayed throughout. To make it clear you are simply authorizing us to put picks in every week. PROXIES CANNOT COLLECT ANYTHING at the end of the contest from the sportsbook for your entry. You are simply authorizing us to put your plays in for you every week. There are several good proxy options, we have chosen to keep things small compared to others so we can cater to our players well and our team success including 2 SUPERCONTEST CHAMPIONS in addition to other prizes proves our model works. Since we have a smaller group we have some of the latest submission times available. If you choose to do multiple entries or contests we can discuss a fair proxy fee that works for you. I will continue to post information as it becomes available.
Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please do not hesitate to contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike.
