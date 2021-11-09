2022 NCAA Basketball Finals…pick your two teams

BIRDIE will wait for the season to begin to submit his selection.

Past-posting jokes always good for a chuckle.
 
Jaden Ivey is a lottery pick.

Are you down on him, Toby?

Jaden's mother (Niele) played in the WNBA.
My bad I thought Ivey was more of a small forward but was wrong. They will play off him though until he shows can shoot. Their other guard Hunter can't shoot either. I feel like Sasha what's hisname used to disappear in big games.
 
