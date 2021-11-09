2022 NCAA Basketball Finals…pick your two teams

Viejo Dinosaur
EOG Master
Guess I will go first….Memphis vs UCLA
BIRDIE will wait for the season to begin to submit his selection.
Past-posting jokes always good for a chuckle.
Duke v Purdue
Final farewell to Coach K ?
Gonzaga vs UCLA
Purdue getting lot of playDuke v Purdue
Not sure they have a final four backcourt
My bad I thought Ivey was more of a small forward but was wrong. They will play off him though until he shows can shoot. Their other guard Hunter can't shoot either. I feel like Sasha what's hisname used to disappear in big games.Jaden Ivey is a lottery pick.
Are you down on him, Toby?
Jaden's mother (Niele) played in the WNBA.