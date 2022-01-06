2022 tracking for my own good!

1/6/22 ATP Challenger Buenos AiresGimeno Valero -312 vs Burruchaga (bookmaker)$60.80 to win $19.49Gimeno Valero is head and shoulders above Burruchaga. Burruchaga got taken to a tiebreak in 1st match against a fellow Argentinian who is 17 that is just starting out on the challenger tour. Hasn't won one set out of 3 matches and the kid favors hardcourts not clay. Gimeno Valero has got this.