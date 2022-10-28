2022 World Series

If Phillies can get it to 6 games they have a shot

Nola and Wheeler will pitch 4 out of 6.
 
Valuist said:
Verlander 0-6 in 7 WS starts. Hard to lay a steep price considering that.
Yikes!

What about the numbers behind the 0-6 record?

Oh wow!

ERA is 5.69.

Surrendered nine homers in 35 innings.

Not good.

Though Verlander's record in the three postseason rounds prior to the World Series is 18-8.

Hmmm...
 
for me I am worried about Nola/phillies than Verlander's record. Not facing the same teams.


does anyone think mets and degrom better than verlander and hou.. what would you put the price?
 
the phillies already seen verlander this year. The astros also seen nola. The astros have not seen wheeler
 
John Kelly said:
Yikes!

What about the numbers behind the 0-6 record?

Oh wow!

ERA is 5.69.

Surrendered nine homers in 35 innings.

Not good.

Though Verlander's record in the three postseason rounds prior to the World Series is 18-8.

Hmmm...
How many of those games in a Detroit uniform?

Houston, there's no problem sought here.
 
Good point.

Verlander had three rough World Series starts as a member of the Tigers, two in 2006 and one in 2012.
 
MrTop said:
dusty blew game . left verlander in too long with a deep bullpen, a blind man could see it
Brandon Marsh can't hit his weight, when he stroked a double to lead off the 5th, Dusty should have done something with the top of the order up....

On the flip side, Dusty saved my 1st 5 bet. 😁
 
Not talked about much in this matchup, Phillies Dominguez is a different pitcher post-season, reducing any bullpen differential between the 2 teams.
 
Worst ERA in World Series history (min. 30 IP): - Justin Verlander: 6.07
He has been even worse in Game 1s, holding a 10.29 ERA when opening the World Series, according to ESPN.
The Aaron Rodgers of MLB. Prodigiously dominant in the regular season, prodigiously average in the playoffs.
 
I’m a fan of Verlander. Old school guy who can go deep into games. But he missed 5 starts. That’s about 15 pct. I want to see Ohtani get the Cy Young. His numbers are toward the top in everything. How good would they be if he had 4 days off between starts?
 
Castellanos with the biggest hit in the game, and the biggest defensive play, he grew up in the same small town in South Florida as me
 
MrTop said:
astros went up against syndegaard in april with the angels
Syndegaard has lost it and McCullers control is not what it was.

2 has-beens translates to over imo.

A WS game surpassing the very key number of 7 is a good tell.
 
syndeguard only faced 14 batters vs ATL 2.25 era but gave up a homer. Not the same guy that was on the mets for sure.


falters did not look good vs padres.


I still lean philly in game 3 .
 
Can McCullers be trusted on the road? Here's his career ERA splits, with over 300 innings for each:

home: 2.67
road: 4.43
 
A competitively-priced World Series with little or no drama in Games 2 and 3.

And even though Game 1 produced 11 runs, the Astros scored the game's first five runs before the Phillies blitzed them with six unanswered.
 
Game 3 was typical of the all-or-nothing approach in baseball today.

Final score: 7-0, Phils.

All of Philadelphia's seven runs were produced via the long ball.

Eighteen strikeouts between the two teams.
 
