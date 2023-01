I guess I should have read the story before assuming Jazz would move to short, I know they need a center fielder, but not sure why they would take one of the best middle infielders in the NL and move him to a position he's never played, then again it is the Marlins, and trying to figure out what this franchise is doing isn't easy



Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Chisholm, who has played middle infield exclusively during his big league career, will move to center field to make room for Arraez as the full-time second baseman