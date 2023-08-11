2023 LAS VEGAS FOOTBALL CONTESTS

sharky99
EOG Dedicated
Friendly reminder for the Football Contest Deadlines in less than 30 DAYS!! All listed contests below are open for signups. Circa Sports 2023 Guaranteeing $14 MILLION between both of their contests. We have been around as a football proxy for 20+ years with many references from past and current entrants. In case family or friends come to Las Vegas prior to the season starting, often it's an option for them to sign you up and save you a trip out to Las Vegas.
2023 $1000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST
2023 $5000 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST GOLD
2023 $500 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT
2023 $1000 CIRCA SPORTS MILLION V PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST
2023 $1000 CIRCA SURVIVOR PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST
2023 $1000 GOLDEN NUGGET ULTIMATE FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
https://webmedia.westgateresorts.co...734.644867557.1688262733-399268991.1688139260
https://www.westgateresorts.com/hot...-las-vegas-resort-casino/casino/supercontest/
circasports.com/million
circasports.com/survivor
https://www.goldennugget.com/conten...86e3ad6df40ce/football-contest-rules-2023.pdf
Many people who are not from the area would like to enter a contest but are not able to enter picks every week. The contests have a solution where the players MAY AUTHORIZE A FOOTBALL PROXY(a person authorized to act for you) TO SUBMIT THEIR SELECTIONS BY PROPERLY SIGNING AND AUTHORIZING SUCH, IN PERSON AT THE SUPERBOOK/CIRCA/NUGGET.
To make it clear you are simply authorizing us to put picks in every week. A FOOTBALL PROXY CANNOT COLLECT ANYTHING at the end of the contest from the sportsbook for your entry. You are simply authorizing us to put your plays in for you every week. Compared to other proxy groups who have several hundreds of teams and in some cases over a thousand teams to handle, we have chosen to keep things small so we can cater to our players well and the best possible. Our team success including 2 WESTGATE SUPERCONTEST CHAMPIONS & 2 WILLIAM HILL COLLEGE CONTEST CHAMPIONS. Since we have a smaller group we have some of the latest submission times available. The price has never changed for one full season contest team at $250(ie. Circa Million, Supercontest, Nugget) If you choose to do multiple entries or contests we can discuss a fair proxy fee that works for you.
Should you have any questions regarding rules, regulations, or want to set up a time to meet when in Las Vegas, please contact us at westgatepicks@yahoo.com or call/text 702-969-3783. Thanks All the Best Mike. www.circafootballproxy.com
