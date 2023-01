NowshesmyRuca said: Am I reading that right thats a 10 unit play? Click to expand...

Yes. Really feel this is a very safe +EV bet. Rules require current champion to defend at least once or no action. Interim belts do not count. Volkanovski will be fighting Makhachev next for the Lightweight belt. His featherweight belt is not up for grabs. So realistically he has to go 1-0 this year because there will most likely only be time for one more fight after the Makhachev bout in February whether he wins or loses. He has not fought more than 2x per year other than 2018 and volume typically lessens once guys get the belt. I expect a long layoff after this bout because he will have to get his weight back in check as well.The next guy in line is Yair Rodriguez. Volk is currently lined at -500 on BOL vs Yair in the future matchups. In my mind I am getting -135 for -500. Would not be surprised if Volkanovski closes in the -450-550 range. Could exceed that if he beats Makhachev. Obviously he could end up fighting someone else because of injury/hotstreaks etc, but I really can't find a name that he would be south of -300 against except Max Holloway. And Holloway is not getting that fight after he has already loss 3 in a row to Volk. Volk will be monstrous favorite against Arnold Allen, Josh Emmett, etc. Worst part about this bet is your money is tied up for a year. If not for that I'd wager much more.Line is currently -165 at DK. Its north of -220 at other books, not sure what rules are at other books besides DK though.