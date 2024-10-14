2024-25 NHL

Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Was hoping Sharky99 started an NHL thread by now as I'm not as active as I once was. I put a couple futures in last night. One I feel very good about, the other was a small play on Patrick Kane to score 30 this year. In hindsight, I probably should have held off on this one but it's just a small bet for a "Peanut" as Dink used to say.

Lane Hutson to win the Calder (ROY) at 600-1
It's already moved to +480

Patrick Kane to score 30 goals at 5-1
Made this bet more to follow and root on Kane and Detroit throughout the year.

Here's to another fantastic NHL season
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Edmonton, who took Florida to 7 games in the SCFinals last season only to lose in gm 7 after starting the year losing 8 of their first 10 before firing their coach and getting their shit together are about to lose their first 3 to open this season again this year. They are one heckle and jeckal of a team. Seems they made some very good moves this off-season too.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Played the Pens in game +350. When it was 3-1 Buffalo. For transparency purposes, I'll accept the current line of Pens +196 down now 3-2.
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Hi Bushay,

I'm behind on my pucks homework so late to start a thread up, thanks for your insight and pucks contributions. Hope you hit the Hutson ROY wager, he looks great early from everything I'm hearing!!
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
Rangers look strong to start the season. Dallas and Winnipeg too. Its too early right now to think about power ratings.

Carolina moves that puck around as well or better than the Rangers. Goaltending the difference there between those 2.

Nashville and Edmonton again with poor starts out of the box. They both will be strong once they get their shit together.

Tampa dumping Stamkos and signing Guentzel looks like a smart move so far. They sure are good at retooling on the fly.

Leaf's Defence and goaltending will be better without giving up offense. The question is how much if any Matthew's game changes since they made him captain, basically stripping the C from Tavares. He could be on the move now. It would have been dumb to move your current captain. That's a good trade chip if they need to make a bigger move now that the season has started.

How hungry will Florida be since they got their Cup last year and moved some pieces? They are atop the East today with a -1-goal differential. I'm aware of Tkachuk and Barkov being out. They certainly won't miss the playoffs, but maybe it's finally the Leaf's turn to rule and represent the East this time. They have not had a no-nonsense coach like Berube since Babcock left.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
A tad late posting here, but i just grabbed Nashville +$190 down 2-1 with a couple minutes left in the 2nd period. And they just tied it at 2.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
solid pick with nashville..i thought chicago won when i went to sleep up 2-0. A big slate of games today and there are 2 early ones at 1:07 pm EST
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
I stayed away from colorado..a 3rd string was in there with no data this year...tampa leads 3-0

so i took utah..but against the sharps -120
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
sharky99 said:
Didn't realize till I was done the work day that Avs look in tough right now, long list of guys out
Yeah, they are beat up, And I read today they are looking for forwards to trade for, but if you watched that game last night, especially the 3rd period, you would see they are still a high-powered force. Especially on the PP. If not for Vasilisky last night, that game would have ended with a W.
 
Bushay

Bushay

NHL Expert
I like Nashville a lot on Monday. After dropping their first 5, they are coming into form. LA is the opposite. Look who they beat of late and who they played. How do you drop a game to Chicago after beating a very good Vegas team. They certainly are not in sync right now.
 
