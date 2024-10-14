2024-25 NHL

Bushay
NHL Expert
Was hoping Sharky99 started an NHL thread by now as I'm not as active as I once was. I put a couple futures in last night. One I feel very good about, the other was a small play on Patrick Kane to score 30 this year. In hindsight, I probably should have held off on this one but it's just a small bet for a "Peanut" as Dink used to say.
Lane Hutson to win the Calder (ROY) at 600-1
It's already moved to +480
Patrick Kane to score 30 goals at 5-1
Made this bet more to follow and root on Kane and Detroit throughout the year.
Here's to another fantastic NHL season
