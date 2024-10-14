2024-25 NHL

Rangers look strong to start the season. Dallas and Winnipeg too. Its too early right now to think about power ratings.



Carolina moves that puck around as well or better than the Rangers. Goaltending the difference there between those 2.



Nashville and Edmonton again with poor starts out of the box. They both will be strong once they get their shit together.



Tampa dumping Stamkos and signing Guentzel looks like a smart move so far. They sure are good at retooling on the fly.



Leaf's Defence and goaltending will be better without giving up offense. The question is how much if any Matthew's game changes since they made him captain, basically stripping the C from Tavares. He could be on the move now. It would have been dumb to move your current captain. That's a good trade chip if they need to make a bigger move now that the season has started.



How hungry will Florida be since they got their Cup last year and moved some pieces? They are atop the East today with a -1-goal differential. I'm aware of Tkachuk and Barkov being out. They certainly won't miss the playoffs, but maybe it's finally the Leaf's turn to rule and represent the East this time. They have not had a no-nonsense coach like Berube since Babcock left.