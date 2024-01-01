2024 Deaths (Pool)......

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Happy New Year everyone.....kind of our own morbid thread, but as of the first 12 hours of the new year, there's no celebrity deaths to repot.
Therefore, for your reading amusement, while we wait for deaths, check this site out https://deathlist.net/
They predict 50 deaths in the coming year. Their best year is 20 out of 50 in the year 2020, probably was aided by Covid deaths.
Let's hope that non of us appear here this year.
Wishing all a happy and healthy new year.
Therefore, for your reading amusement, while we wait for deaths, check this site out https://deathlist.net/
They predict 50 deaths in the coming year. Their best year is 20 out of 50 in the year 2020, probably was aided by Covid deaths.
Let's hope that non of us appear here this year.
Wishing all a happy and healthy new year.