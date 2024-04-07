2024 MLB in-season thread

Valuist

EOG Master
I did get a chance to see Yamamoto pitch yesterday. At first blush, you see 5 innings, 0 runs allowed, 8 strikeouts. Great outing right? Let's dig a little deeper.

It was 46 degrees with the wind blowing in at 8 mph. These were great pitching conditions. On top of that, there was at least 2 full innings of intense shadows at Wrigley. This was like a horse who ran a big speed figure but was aided by a strong track bias. It was a perfect trip. Yamamoto had 47 pitches thru his first 2 innings and had to work out of a bases loaded jam in the 1st. It's early but in 2 of his first 3 starts he's struggled in the first inning (keep that in mind for YRFI bets). His stuff is exceptional; not questioning that. I'm really curious to see how he pitches in Coors. His pitches have so much movement, it could be a day of reckoning when he pitches at 1 mile above sea level.
 
Valuist

EOG Master
McKenzie makes start number 2 of the season. I'm a big fan of McKenzie but didn't like what I saw in his comeback start in Seattle. I don't think you could draw up worse conditions for an MLB game:

1712502314993.png
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Blanco makes first start after throwing a no hitter in his first start of the season, and only 8th career start. Have to wonder if he's really geeked up tonight; Texas did face him last year. Blanco is a severe flyball pitcher and that might not work well vs a lineup like the Rangers.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Valuist said:
Blanco makes first start after throwing a no hitter in his first start of the season, and only 8th career start. Have to wonder if he's really geeked up tonight; Texas did face him last year. Blanco is a severe flyball pitcher and that might not work well vs a lineup like the Rangers.
I played Tex TT Over 4.5, didn't work out
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Halos Washington is supposedly a great baseball mind yet has Rendon continually at lead off and their 2nd best hitter O'Hoppe batting seventh.

Washington is giving Rendon every shot but he's not the same player he was in Washington. Obvious looking at his swing, put Rengifo at lead off and DFA Rendon.
 
MrTop

EOG Master
Heim said:
Halos Washington is supposedly a great baseball mind yet has Rendon continually at lead off and their 2nd best hitter O'Hoppe batting seventh.

Washington is giving Rendon every shot but he's not the same player he was in Washington. Obvious looking at his swing, put Rengifo at lead off and DFA Rendon.
they don't want to put too much pressure on ohoope..... he is young...as the season moves forward they will move him up


rendon not been getting at bats anymore ...could be hurt still. .going on 4 years
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
The Halos first baseman Schaneul had a opportunity to break the all time consecutive on base record to start a career. However, MLB went back 4 games and changed a hit in Baltimore to a error this ending the streak at 30.

I've never heard of that before. I know next day they will change a official scorers error to a hit or vic-versa.

Made me wonder why they didn't go back and give Galarraga a perfect game with obvious missed call at first base.
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I don't understand why someone felt the need to go back 4 days to determine if they should change the scoring from a hit to an error, yet another reason why MLB doesn't get it
 
howid

howid

EOG Dedicated
Heim said:
The Halos first baseman Schaneul had a opportunity to break the all time consecutive on base record to start a career. However, MLB went back 4 games and changed a hit in Baltimore to a error this ending the streak at 30.

I've never heard of that before. I know next day they will change a official scorers error to a hit or vic-versa.

Made me wonder why they didn't go back and give Galarraga a perfect game with obvious missed call at first base.
this is the wagering era, mlb as well as all sports have embraced it, serious cash is at stake including player props so have some integrity ...
 
TobyTyler

TobyTyler

EOG Dedicated
Anybody have a website that logs (relief) staff pitch count, like the old Baseball Press site used to?
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Trevor Story, who has become one of the more injured players in MLB, now listed as "out 6 months". Isn't today April 9? Wouldn't it be more accurate to say out the rest of the regular season?
 
kane

kane

EOG master
I made two player props, Ozzie Albies Over 1.5 total bases and Marcell Ozuna Over 1.5 total bases, both players have great career numbers against Quintana, both players have also gotten off to good starts to the season, Albies is hitting .310 and Ozuna .318
 
V

Valuist

EOG Master
Heim said:
What did he say about metrics and the relationship to injuries? Curious.
Analytics departments push pitchers to go 100% all out on every pitch. And when they get hurt? Throw them to the side and do the same thing to the next guy, Pitchers=commodities
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Valuist said:
Analytics departments push pitchers to go 100% all out on every pitch. And when they get hurt? Throw them to the side and do the same thing to the next guy, Pitchers=commodities
Don't disagree....Strasburg was the perfect example. He retired officially the other day.
 
Valuist

EOG Master
kane said:
I made two player props, Ozzie Albies Over 1.5 total bases and Marcell Ozuna Over 1.5 total bases, both players have great career numbers against Quintana, both players have also gotten off to good starts to the season, Albies is hitting .310 and Ozuna .318
Albies and Ozuna kill (OJ?) Quintana. I went second derivative on this. Quintana under 4 1/2 strikeouts as I don't expect him to pitch deep into the game.
 
MrTop

EOG Master

Description Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc. Series C​

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a major league baseball (MBL) club. It operates through the Baseball and Mixed-Use Development segments. The Baseball segment includes its operations relating to the Braves baseball franchise and Truist Park and includes revenue generated from ticket sales, concessions, local broadcasting rights, advertising sponsorships, suites, and premium seat fees, retail and licensing revenue, shared MLB revenue streams, including national broadcasting rights and licensing, and other sources.

ticker : BATRK
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Valuist said:
I did get a chance to see Yamamoto pitch yesterday. At first blush, you see 5 innings, 0 runs allowed, 8 strikeouts. Great outing right? Let's dig a little deeper.

It was 46 degrees with the wind blowing in at 8 mph. These were great pitching conditions. On top of that, there was at least 2 full innings of intense shadows at Wrigley. This was like a horse who ran a big speed figure but was aided by a strong track bias. It was a perfect trip. Yamamoto had 47 pitches thru his first 2 innings and had to work out of a bases loaded jam in the 1st. It's early but in 2 of his first 3 starts he's struggled in the first inning (keep that in mind for YRFI bets). His stuff is exceptional; not questioning that. I'm really curious to see how he pitches in Coors. His pitches have so much movement, it could be a day of reckoning when he pitches at 1 mile above sea level.
Yamamoto is making his first start since that dressed up effort last weekend. The outing wasn't as good as it looked on paper because the conditions were so favorable.

Now he's facing San Diego for the second time, and they got to him pretty good in South Korea.

Yamamoto Over 4 1/2 hits allowed
 
Valuist

EOG Master
Valuist said:
Yamamoto is making his first start since that dressed up effort last weekend. The outing wasn't as good as it looked on paper because the conditions were so favorable.

Now he's facing San Diego for the second time, and they got to him pretty good in South Korea.

Yamamoto Over 4 1/2 hits allowed
Tough beat as Yamamoto only gave up 4 hits pitching only 5 innings. Did give up 3 runs. The Cubs got the better Japanese pitcher
 
kane

kane

EOG master
Heim said:
Halo Reid Detmers for Cy Young?

Too bad he's on a bad team.
Unlike the MVP award which always goes to a player on a winning team, the CY award typically goes to the best pitcher regardless of how good/bad his team is, if the Angels are bad and Detmers is great he'll have a chance
 
M

Murphy’s Best

EOG Dedicated
Heim, Trout in another high stress situation with tying & go ahead runs on 2nd & 3rd with 2 outs. Boston doesn’t walk him to load the bases & Jansen strikes him out to end the game.
 
