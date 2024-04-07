2024 MLB in-season thread

I did get a chance to see Yamamoto pitch yesterday. At first blush, you see 5 innings, 0 runs allowed, 8 strikeouts. Great outing right? Let's dig a little deeper.



It was 46 degrees with the wind blowing in at 8 mph. These were great pitching conditions. On top of that, there was at least 2 full innings of intense shadows at Wrigley. This was like a horse who ran a big speed figure but was aided by a strong track bias. It was a perfect trip. Yamamoto had 47 pitches thru his first 2 innings and had to work out of a bases loaded jam in the 1st. It's early but in 2 of his first 3 starts he's struggled in the first inning (keep that in mind for YRFI bets). His stuff is exceptional; not questioning that. I'm really curious to see how he pitches in Coors. His pitches have so much movement, it could be a day of reckoning when he pitches at 1 mile above sea level.