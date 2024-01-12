2024 NCAAB thread

Ever think you'd see Indiana State ranked over 35 spots ahead of big brother Indiana?
I guess Larry Bird was just ahead of his time.
Gonzaga goes down at Santa Clara last night. The Zags clearly down this year. Probably should've won last night. They lose by 1 after going 2 of 20 from beyond the arc.
