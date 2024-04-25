2024 NFL Draft

Where is everyone betting at? Where are all these cappers getting odds at? I've been seeing various cappers release plays over past week on the forums, yet i can't fins any odds at any of the books.

I don't see anything at FD or DK. Nor at MGM. I even asked chat at MGM and after i finally got a CS rep, and after "verifying" my info(i dont know what they were doing on their end. But they never asked me anything. just typed that they were verifying my info. I was already logged in,) Finally they asked me what i needed help with.
I asked where the NFL draft odds were at. A bunch of bubbles, then nothing, some more bubbles, then nothing, and finally they replied that it was a future event and that the odds would be released closer to the game starting.
I replied it was a draft and it was tomorrow, thur night.
A long silence. Then bubbles, no bubbles, more bubbles, no bubbles, then nothing.
I replied "???????"
Nothing. Then i asked "are you there?" Nothing, but then bubbles, then no bubbles, then bubbles, then no bubbles - and i closed the chat.
 
After the Cam Newton debacle you knew NE wanted no part of another black QB like Penix.
 
Falcons
I don't know we people are ripping the Falcons for picking Penix after signing Cousins.

Geez, Cousins is 35 coming off Achilles surgery with only 2 years fully guaranteed on that contract.

Teams were licking their chops, including the Raiders to pick Penix.
 
Detroit showed a lot of class..... 275,000 in attendance.....biggest attended draft ever. I for one did not attend. I've been under the weather, but even if I was fine, that's not my type of thing. They've been hyping this up for a year now in Detroit and everything came together perfectly. Loved the opening with the Lions greats and Eminem.
 
I don't know we people are ripping the Falcons for picking Penix after signing Cousins.

Geez, Cousins is 35 coming off Achilles surgery with only 2 years fully guaranteed on that contract.

Teams were licking their chops, including the Raiders to pick Penix.
The people ripping the Falcons are the same ones who ripped the Packers for taking Jordan Love. that worked put pretty well for them, I don't have a problem with them taking Penix, but it seems like they could have moved down and still gotten him while acquiring additional assets
 
Penix won’t play for 2 years unless Cousins gets hurt. Why not leverage that pick & trade down and use those picks to solidify the defense. Penix does not help you win now which is what the team staff led Cousins to believe. Same as Green Bay with Love. It worked out but Green Bay has nothing to show for it during Roger’s last couple of years. FYI, Penix turns 24 in 2 weeks….
 
I wish I had the over on 'black first rounders have white women'...

Ahhh... nothing like the smell of a nice rookie contract in the morning.
 
I am not sure what Buffalo is trying to do. How can you trade down, especially with Kansas City, to let them draft a wide receiver when you are desperately looking for one? This was a repeated version of Kansas City moving up to grab Patrick Mahome. Xavier Worthy could be a Tyreek Hill 2.0. Then they handed another receiver Xavier Legette to Carolina for trading down again. If these moves fail, it could be the end of the GM job in Buffalo.
 
The Eagles look like they really addressed the secondary issues, with Mitchell and the kid from Iowa. The tape on Mitchell very impressive; locked down Marvin Jr in the Senior bowl.
 
The Eagles look like they really addressed the secondary issues, with Mitchell and the kid from Iowa. The tape on Mitchell very impressive; locked down Marvin Jr in the Senior bowl.
Howie Roseman knows how to get it done….two first round corners….Cooper was a definite first rounder according to all the experts…
 
I have new found respect for Saban. He was awesome on the coverage and knows his shit. He's still rough around the edges but that's a coach for you.
 
