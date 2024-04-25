2024 NFL Draft

Where is everyone betting at? Where are all these cappers getting odds at? I've been seeing various cappers release plays over past week on the forums, yet i can't fins any odds at any of the books.



I don't see anything at FD or DK. Nor at MGM. I even asked chat at MGM and after i finally got a CS rep, and after "verifying" my info(i dont know what they were doing on their end. But they never asked me anything. just typed that they were verifying my info. I was already logged in,) Finally they asked me what i needed help with.

I asked where the NFL draft odds were at. A bunch of bubbles, then nothing, some more bubbles, then nothing, and finally they replied that it was a future event and that the odds would be released closer to the game starting.

I replied it was a draft and it was tomorrow, thur night.

A long silence. Then bubbles, no bubbles, more bubbles, no bubbles, then nothing.

I replied "???????"

Nothing. Then i asked "are you there?" Nothing, but then bubbles, then no bubbles, then bubbles, then no bubbles - and i closed the chat.