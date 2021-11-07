2nd HALF NFL CONTEST STARTS NOV. 13, 2021

sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
2021 WESTGATE SUPERCONTEST REBOOT starts soon for a 2nd half NFL Contest, 5 games a week against the point spread for Weeks 10 to 18.

Will do signups till November 13, 2021 3pm Pacific Time, if you cannot fly in we have a few spots on a first come first serve basis since its a funky year. Please don't wait as these spots will fill up fast.

Been proxying for 21 years with many references from current and past players if your looking for a reliable proxy for this contest or others in the future.

2021 WESTGATE LAS VEGAS SUPERCONTEST REBOOT

-All contestants and proxies must be at least 21 years of age to participate. 5 games a week against the listed point spread.

-Contestants can participate in the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest Reboot by paying a fee of $500 per entry.

-Entry fees are valid through weeks 10 - 18 of pro football regular season and are non-refundable. Method of
payment includes cash, cashier’s check, money order, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino live gaming chips and
debit/credit card. No personal checks will be accepted. All cashier’s checks and money orders must be made out
to Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Debit/Credit cards are subject to a 3% surcharge.

-Entry fees will begin being accepted for the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest Reboot until 3 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Mike - 702-969-3783

westgatepicks@yahoo.com

www.footballproxyinlasvegas.com
 
sharky99

sharky99

EOG Dedicated
Letting us know by Thursday Nov. 11th would be helpful so we can plan accordingly before the deadline on Saturday Nov 13th
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top