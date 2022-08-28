2nd half play - Charlotte/FAU

choslamshe
EOG Dedicated
Under 25.5
Misleading 33 1st half points scored. Only one team moving the ball and they lead by 19 at the half. Going to see a lot of possession and moving the chains by FAU the second half. Charlotte is so inept offensively, zero chance of putting anything together, especially with pace. Should be a quick 2nd half
