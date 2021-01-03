30 Years Ago Still No One Better

In the 1990's there is still nothing better than the Sports News Website. Twitter is a gaining second but limited to character counts.



Back then they had contracts with all the local beat writers and you can access every one of their re-purposed article for free on their site.



I have not seen anything to this day more useful to bettors all in one location.



ESPN has gone to crap with local coverage. It is a pain in the ass these days to find local content.