None of those 92 players selected in the '86 draft ever played in the USFL. It folded after it failed to challenge the NFL while playing on a fall schedule in 1985.



But now, 37 years later, the league is returning to play in the spring once again. It isn't technically the same league that folded in 1986, but it contains eight teams named after eight of the original USFL franchises.



The USFL season won't begin until April. However, the league is busy preparing to play its 12-week season. Next up on the list is forming its 38-man player rosters and seven-man practice squads during the 2022 USFL Draft.