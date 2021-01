lastyle7 said: The 5 Cavs starters in last nights game played between 40 and 44 minutes. Click to expand...

Cleveland dressed only eight players.The three subs played a combined total of only 36 minutes with D. Wade logging only two minutes.Too bad for the Cavs that D. Wade was not Dwyane Wade but rather Dean Wade, a 24-year-old forward out of Kansas State.Dean Wade has played more games for the Canton Charge of the G-League than the Cleveland Cavs of the NBA.EOG contributor KANE will be glad to see that I spelled D-Wade's hard-to-spell first name correctly.