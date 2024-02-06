Neveragain
Below is a clipping from a new Yahoo report featuring Bookmaker Jimmy from Southpoint.
My recollection about the fight, I watched it live at a neighbourhood bar.
It was 1990. The packed bar had a 7ft dish on the roof. They could get all sports.
I’m really surprised Jimmy needed to get the result from a ticker.
He described it like he was in a scene from 1934, “The Sting”
In 2018, ESPN made a documentary on the Tyson-Douglas fight as part of its "30 for 30" series. The title was "42 to 1."
"You’ll like this," Vaccaro said. "The number is 42-to-1. This is the day of the fight.
Guy came in, he was a customer at The Mirage.
He laid $420,000 at 42-to-1 to win $10,000. I’ll never forget.
"Somebody was standing there, I think it was a newspaper guy.
I said, ‘He thought he was going to pick up $10,000 in about five minutes, when they rang the bell.’"
Well, Tyson lost in one of the biggest upsets in sports history.
Vaccaro said he didn't believe the ticker when it said Tyson lost the fight, which was in Tokyo.
He didn't pay out the bets on Douglas until news stations such as ESPN started reporting it.
Full report here:
https://sports.yahoo.com/the-king-o...my-vaccaro-has-a-story-for-you-201652346.html
