5Dimes is ridiculous

what's next a sperm sample?
Dear Wade,
While reviewing your account we noticed that your Device-Based Authentication (DBA) is disabled. Therefore, we need you to provide us with the following details as soon as possible:
(Sportsbook) Account number
4-digit PIN
Scanned colored picture ID (government issued) valid for at least 6 more months
Selfie of yourself holding your ID
Proof of Address (Bill/bank statement no older than 90 days and under your name & address)
This information must be provided from the email registered on file.
We apologize in advance for any inconvenience originated by this verification. However, ensuring the security and confidence of our customers is the main goal with this type of verification.
For more information about this or any other matter, feel free to contact us via Live Help or by dialing our toll free number 1-800-430-5896.
Regards,
Desiree
Payout Team
5Dimes Group
