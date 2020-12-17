$65.00 for Thursday Dec 17th

I

IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
I'm going NAVIGATE my way to a profit of more than 1X this amount on this day.

nav·i·gate /ˈnavəˌɡāt/
verb: navigate; 3rd person present: navigates; past tense: navigated; past participle: navigated; gerund or present participle: navigating
1. plan and direct the route or course of a ship, aircraft, or other form of transportation, especially by using instruments or maps.
"they navigated by the stars"

$65.00 to win $33.07 3 tennis player parlay
Dubrivnyy -1000, Giacomini -375, Monnet -1250
20201217_052703.jpg
 
