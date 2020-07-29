673 Atlanta Dream +9

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Play 673 Atlanta Dream +9 (-110) over the Las Vegas Aces at William Hill.

Love the nine-point head start here.

Atlanta ended its opening-season 105-95 win over Dallas on an 8-0 run.

Las Vegas collapsed late in the fourth quarter in an 88-86 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Sky ended the game on an 11-0 run.

No Plum, no Cambage for the Aces.

Kayla McBride played poorly (0-for-7 in 17 minutes) in the season opener and was benched in the fourth quarter.

The Aces did not hit a 3-pointer (only five shots from beyond the arc, typical Laimbeer style) against Chicago's nine triples.

Atlanta point guard Chennedy Carter should outperform Las Vegas counterpart Lindsay Allen.

The Dream are not deep (starters played extended minutes Sunday) but the season is young and the legs are fresh.

All five starters scored in double figures in the season opener with Monique Billings leading the way with 30 points.

The frontline of Billings, Laney and Williams are big enough and tough enough to battle A'ja Wilson and super sub Dearica Hamby.

Interesting sidenote: Veteran Angel McCoughtry makes her second start for Las Vegas after starring for many years with the Atlanta Dream.

Go Atlanta!

The Dream may not win but that's not the bet.

An 8-point loss is every bit as good as an 8-point win.
 
John Kelly

Born Gambler
Interesting clarification on Day 2 of the WNBA season.

Some media outlets were reporting players from the Storm and Liberty walked off the court last Saturday during the playing of the National Anthem.

The league made it a point to clarify the reporting.

The Storm and Liberty players left the court BEFORE, not DURING, the playing of the National Anthem.

Okay.
 
choslamshe

Chennedy Carter has the makings of a star in the league and albeit early, Monique Billings looks to be ready to make a jump in productivity. I think we could see Atlanta be a Jekyll and Hyde type team this year. Their youth, energy, and speed will be too much for some teams on a nightly basis but will also result in some large losses when they hit a bump...
 
