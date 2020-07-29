Play 673 Atlanta Dream +9 (-110) over the Las Vegas Aces at William Hill.



Love the nine-point head start here.



Atlanta ended its opening-season 105-95 win over Dallas on an 8-0 run.



Las Vegas collapsed late in the fourth quarter in an 88-86 loss to the Chicago Sky.



The Sky ended the game on an 11-0 run.



No Plum, no Cambage for the Aces.



Kayla McBride played poorly (0-for-7 in 17 minutes) in the season opener and was benched in the fourth quarter.



The Aces did not hit a 3-pointer (only five shots from beyond the arc, typical Laimbeer style) against Chicago's nine triples.



Atlanta point guard Chennedy Carter should outperform Las Vegas counterpart Lindsay Allen.



The Dream are not deep (starters played extended minutes Sunday) but the season is young and the legs are fresh.



All five starters scored in double figures in the season opener with Monique Billings leading the way with 30 points.



The frontline of Billings, Laney and Williams are big enough and tough enough to battle A'ja Wilson and super sub Dearica Hamby.



Interesting sidenote: Veteran Angel McCoughtry makes her second start for Las Vegas after starring for many years with the Atlanta Dream.



Go Atlanta!



The Dream may not win but that's not the bet.



An 8-point loss is every bit as good as an 8-point win.