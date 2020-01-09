...

mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#3
#3
kane said:
I'm just praying the clown doesn't get us into another war
So Trump very wisely and prudently killed Solemani, and the left went bezerk, then they fired missiles at us and you thought it was ww111. and the left went berzerk, finally nothing happened and you guys are still crazy.

When will you admit trump is playing 5 dimensional chess while everyone else is playing checkers?
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#5
#5
kane said:
I'm just praying the clown doesn't get us into another war
And also, Never a THANK YOU to be Directed at the President, for Saving American Lives.

In addition to having NO GRATEFULLNESS, that None of your Family members are serving in the Middle East.

Just NEGATIVE TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP THOUGHTS.

Do you even Know what Type of GOVERNING You would like to see from a President of this Country.


Maybe a Depression would work for you.

How about a few Nukes from N. Korea landing in the U.S.

Maybe change to a Communist Rule/ Dictatorship.

How about Paying all your Income to the I.R.S. ( We have Presidential Candidates who would like that )

Or, HE'S JUST AN ASSHOLE THREAD, with Nothing Behind it.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#8
#8
Trump is going to win in a landslide. People are sick and tired of this "woke" culture and the Dems are too stupid to have Tuli be there rep who would have a great chance of beating Trump. Instead they are going to throw Biden at him who is going to get ripped to shreds.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
#9
#9
It's even worse and worse than that. They are going to have BIden after a wokered convention. Biden can't beat Bernie and Bernie can't win on the debutante ballot because of the primary/delegate rules.
 
Sportsrmylife

Sportsrmylife

EOG Master
#11
#11
It is going to be hard to beat trump with this economy as 401ks are way up along with unemployment numbers way down.

yet there has to be a correction coming. this is going to be worse than the 2008 correction.
 
mr merlin

mr merlin

EOG Master
#12
#12
Dell Dude said:
One thing is fo show. God is not against Trump. He gets every break every time. Most of the time despite himself!
Bingo, it's not just an accident that the dems/media have been licking their chops for years and come up with nothing. it's clearly part of a divine plan to allow Trump to vanquish the world of evil, and allow us to live happily ever after.
 
IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#13
#13
These countries like Iran need to be wiped off the map. We give them money all the fucking time and it gives them more power to brainwash everybody. Fuck their oil. I would really love to find out how much they actually control.
 
IWishIWasAPro

EOG Dedicated
#14
#14
You ever notice the countries that Trump is raising most hell about are worthless countries who have no respect for America?

Russia most of Europe
UK, he doesnt raise a peep about because we all run this world

These middle eastern countries are dumps and Mexico.
 
boston massacre

EOG Dedicated
#16
#16
IWishIWasAPro said:
These countries like Iran need to be wiped off the map. We give them money all the fucking time and it gives them more power to brainwash everybody. Fuck their oil. I would really love to find out how much they actually control.
Why the Fuck to we send so much AMERICAN CASH Outside the Country ??

Fuck these People.

I'm with Trump.

We are not the World's PIGGY BANK anymore.

Take care of the U.S.A.

VOTE TRUMP ALL DAY.

LIBERALS CAN KISS MY SHINY WHITE ASS !
 
