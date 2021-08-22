8-0, 11-0, 12-0, etc, hot runs...are these worth following?

Rules - Streak Survivor - Covers Contests All the rules and regulations for how to play streak survivor and claim your prizes.

The OP picks went 3-2-2 today. But units for long term records are not listed & i haven't seen any that would be called long term winning records (that would be plus units at, say, -110 odds). Some of those on hot streaks even had losing long term W-L records, i.e. less than 50% winners. Even though they can pick lines that are up to -130 & i assume make picks even after lines have moved in their favor. My conclusion is that anyone who makes enough picks will go on short term (11-0, 8-0 etc) luck driven hot streaks, but that is no indication of whether or not they have any skill at sports betting. Likewise with touts who often advertise such alleged runs, or even more extended runs like 20-3, 40-15, etc. They could be nothing but pure coin flipping luck.Rules re the contest:"You may select teams from the games listed at the website only...."Money line sports (Baseball and Hockey) games with a heavy favorite (ML greater than -130) will not be available for selection."