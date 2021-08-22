8-0, 11-0, 12-0, etc, hot runs...are these worth following?

X-Files
Are people on hot runs worth following? Someone made the claim:
How about those on 8-0, 11-0, 12-0, etc, hot runs...are these worth tailing their picks?
Snafu68, 12-0 run, on TB -128 ML.
pjlvio 11-0 run on Cleve -4.5 (NFL-X)
twobomber13 11-0 run on Cleve -125
whimposter 10-0 run LAD under 9
Jayahaa 8-0 on CWS over 9
Mcr13579, 8-0, KC -108
WayWayGuy 16-4 run, SF over 7.5
I posted the picks etc on another forum before the games had started.
StreetSmart2019;13567078 said:BUT remember always find who is HOT and jump on board. That's the key to making money.
I posted the picks etc on another forum before the games had started.
