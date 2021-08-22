8-0, 11-0, 12-0, etc, hot runs...are these worth following?

Are people on hot runs worth following? Someone made the claim:

StreetSmart2019;13567078 said:
BUT remember always find who is HOT and jump on board. That's the key to making money.
How about those on 8-0, 11-0, 12-0, etc, hot runs...are these worth tailing their picks?

Snafu68, 12-0 run, on TB -128 ML.

pjlvio 11-0 run on Cleve -4.5 (NFL-X)

twobomber13 11-0 run on Cleve -125

whimposter 10-0 run LAD under 9

Jayahaa 8-0 on CWS over 9

Mcr13579, 8-0, KC -108

WayWayGuy 16-4 run, SF over 7.5

I posted the picks etc on another forum before the games had started.
 
The OP picks went 3-2-2 today. But units for long term records are not listed & i haven't seen any that would be called long term winning records (that would be plus units at, say, -110 odds). Some of those on hot streaks even had losing long term W-L records, i.e. less than 50% winners. Even though they can pick lines that are up to -130 & i assume make picks even after lines have moved in their favor. My conclusion is that anyone who makes enough picks will go on short term (11-0, 8-0 etc) luck driven hot streaks, but that is no indication of whether or not they have any skill at sports betting. Likewise with touts who often advertise such alleged runs, or even more extended runs like 20-3, 40-15, etc. They could be nothing but pure coin flipping luck.

Rules re the contest:

"You may select teams from the games listed at the website only....

"Money line sports (Baseball and Hockey) games with a heavy favorite (ML greater than -130) will not be available for selection."

X-Files;13570325 said:
Snafu68, on a 15-0 run, is today on LAD -130 ML. Overall record 1221-1120-72.
X-Files;13565007 said:
Do i recommend you bet these picks? Hell, no. Or up to you.

I've seen no evidence that any of these picksters on hot runs have any sports gambling skill or have long term proven winning records at sports gambling. Ditto with the aforementioned Rx poster.

The fact is a person with no knowledge of sports will go on such hot runs (and cold runs) if they make enough picks. As will the typical square.

Just because a person is on a hot short term run does not mean they are worth tailing.

Contrary to some people's thinking, it's not all about what you have done for me lately. That's of no value at all.

What is of value is being a long term proven winner.
slimtop is on an 11-0 run. He's on UCF -4.5 today. Overall record 1000-960-36.

Picks posted in this thread are 11-11-2 overall.

Do i recommend you bet these picks? See post #53. And the entire thread, especially post #5.
Winner. By the slimmest of margins. slimtop improves his lucky run to 12 straight wins.

Picks posted in this thread are 12-11-2 overall. Not profitable.
 
Next pick is from Railbird55 on a 10-0 run. He's on Cle/Bos under 8.5. Overall a loser at 1285-1300-57.

Do i recommend you bet these picks? See post #17.
 
X-Files said:
Next pick is from Railbird55 on a 10-0 run. He's on Cle/Bos under 8.5. Overall a loser at 1285-1300-57.

Do i recommend you bet these picks? See post #17.
Loss. Streak ends. Posted picks are 12-12-2. Not profitable.

Do i recommend you bet these picks? See post #17.
 
X-Files said:
slimtop is on a 12-0 run & on GSU -2 (vs Army). Overall 1001-960-36.

Do i recommend you bet these picks? See post #17.
X-Files;13578578 said:
Loss. Streak ends. Picks posted in this thread are 12-13-2 overall. Not profitable.

It would NOT have been a good idea, as some recommend, to "follow the hot capper".
