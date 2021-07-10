+80000% BITCOIN DAY TRADING CHALLENGE PART 1 - 2021

Joel will start with 100 USD on his trading account and then he will day trade it and the goal is to grow 100 USD to 80000 USD just by day trading Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies. Joel will use a very specific day trading strategy in this challenge where he will use a 3% target profit, a 2% stop loss, and 15x leverage.Bitcoin Day Trading is extremely risky so be careful out there. Joel has 5 years of experience in day trading bitcoin-based on technical analysis and he is managing his risk at all times. When day trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, you are the one who is responsible for your day trading and the results even if you would lose it all.I hope it will help all-day traders.