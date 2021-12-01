A’s reportedly eyeing Tropicana site for possible Strip ballpark

A’s President Dave Kaval told the Review-Journal last month the team had put an offer on a site where it could look to build a $1 billion Major League ballpark. Kaval didn’t reveal the site at that time, but noted the team was down to two or three sites in Las Vegas after whittling a list that once included over 20 sites.



In May, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred gave the A’s the green light to begin exploring Las Vegas as a potential landing spot for relocation from Oakland. The league’s decision occurred as the A’s are working with Oakland officials to land a deal for a $12 billion mixed-use project that would include a waterfront ballpark at the Port of Oakland’s Howard Terminal.