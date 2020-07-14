A $1M F**K UP

TYVM Morgan William!!!
Winning basket in tonight's TBT final. Golden Eagles hit a 3 to reach 78 and win 78-73

EXCEPT.....................

THE BASKET SHOULD NOT HAVE COUNTED!

Rules very clearly state an offensive player INTENTIONALLY running out of bounds along the baseline to evade a defender is a VIOLATION! When the player received the ball - the whistle should have blown and the ball should have gone to Cancer down 75-73. TBT and the ref F****D UP!

Hope TBT acknowledges it!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1283201291519438849
 
