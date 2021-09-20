A $25, 16-leg NFL parlay could win over $726,000 on MNF

Washington -175

Bears -130

Browns -650

Rams -190

Bills -175

Patriots -250

49ers -160

Raiders +190

Panthers + 150

Broncos -275

Cardinals -190

Buccaneers -650

Cowboys + 135

Titans + 190

Ravens + 180

Monday Night Football has always carried a lot of significance in the sports betting world. The standalone game on the first day of the work week typically features a good matchup, a competitive game and a large betting handle. It is a chance for bettors to recoup losses from the weekend or build upon profits.In the case of one bettor at BetMGM Sportsbook, the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers is the chance to cash the parlay of a lifetime. A $25 ticket has the chance to become $726,959 thanks to a 16-leg parlay of NFL moneylines.Now, I know what you’re thinking. What a great situation to be in needing the Packers to beat the Lions, as Green Bay takes the field tonight as a double-digit favorite. Here’s the M. Night Shyamalanian twist ... the bettor actually needs the Lions to win outright.To hedge or not to hedge is often an important question that parlay bettors face. In this instance, it seems pretty imperative to find a way to get some big bucks down on the Packers and at least guarantee some sort of profit from this monster of a ticket.he Lions are easily the biggest of the five underdogs on the parlay, which started with the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. The ticket almost died on the vine before it got started, as Dustin Hopkins missed his first game-winning field goal attempt from 48 yards and then made the second one from 43 after the Giants got whistled for being offsides.With Detroit pending for a big pay day, here are the other 15 winners from Week 2:The Lions were at + 400 and will need to pull the upset in order to cash this for the full amount.