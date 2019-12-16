A couple in the Association

I took 5 with Memphis, I realize the number is gone, but there are plenty of 4.5's and you never know, the number might come back. This is a tough spot for the Heat, they're coming off a grinder against the Lakers followed by an OT win against the Mavs, they've been shortening their rotation with injuries to Winslow and Gragic, and both are listed as out tonight as well. Their starters have played a lot of minutes of late, and fatigue might catch up to them, they also have a big game against the Sixers on Wednesday, so this feels like a flat spot, Memphis has also been playing some decent ball of late, splitting their last 8 games, feel like this one goes down to the wire and the points are worth taking. My other play is strictly a thing I like doing, I took 11 with Dallas, Luka is out and I like taking a team the first game without their star player, other guys tend to step up while their opponent tends to let down a little knowing the other team is missing their best guy. Vey scary going against a Bucks team that never loses, but they do have the Lakers on deck, so between the big upcoming Lakers game combined with maybe a let down with Luka out, I'll take a shot with the Mavs.
 
The Heat closed 3, so even not getting the best of the number, the play was still good after the move, I beat the closer by 2. The Bucks closed 10.5 just about everywhere, and I took 11, but what I really like is Cris closed the game 10, they were the only one on my screen to close it at 10, I fucking love it when that happens, I'm absolutely on the sharp side in both, and win or lose I would make these same plays every time
 
Final score: Grizzlies 118 Heat 111.

Final score: Mavericks 120 Bucks 116.

Two plays, two winners.

Two 'dogs, two straight-up victories.

Go to the head of the class, KANE.

Wait, you're already there.
 
Bulls need to fire their coach. The players do not seem to respond to him at all. They blew a 15 point lead last week vs Toronto and tonight they opened up a 55-29 lead and couldn't hold on. With an over 31.5 win ticket in pocket, I hope tonight's choke job isn't the nail in the coffin for the season win total.

It will be interesting to see if there is any hangover in the next game.
 
Valuist said:
Bulls need to fire their coach. The players do not seem to respond to him at all. They blew a 15 point lead last week vs Toronto and tonight they opened up a 55-29 lead and couldn't hold on. With an over 31.5 win ticket in pocket, I hope tonight's choke job isn't the nail in the coffin for the season win total.

It will be interesting to see if there is any hangover in the next game.
i had already counted my ticket a win today after they were up 26. brutal finish
 
Kane, Nice to meet ya, Teacher,

They call me Preacher!

Mavs looking like the 2015 Cavs,

We don’t Worship Golden Calves.

There are Have not’s and Haves,

This ain’t no tale of Two Halves.

The Throne ain’t up for grabs,

You got an MVP itch, it’s probably crabs.

Pour me a drink, I like Tab,

Fuck Uber, call me a cab.

Bucks lose, how sad.

Kane wins, don’t be mad.

The Heat get checked,

Give Kane that respect.

I wish Kane was me,

And 0h yeah, LBJ for MVP!
 
kane said:
There's one I'm looking at, need to do some more thinking, if I play it I'll post it here. I did play three in the colleges, 614 Ohio +9, 619 Grand Canyon +12, 308405 UMBC +17
What are your thoughts on Ohio? Lookahead to Butler for Purdue and some sharp movement? I had a hard time making a case for ohio otherwise when I looked at it (which means next to nothing). Curious what your take was.
 
smartz said:
What are your thoughts on Ohio? Lookahead to Butler for Purdue and some sharp movement? I had a hard time making a case for ohio otherwise when I looked at it (which means next to nothing). Curious what your take was.
Last night I circled Ohio as a possible play, it wasn't a game I was absolutely going to be on, but I was thinking of taking them with 10, then this morning I was on screen and saw them get hit, I missed the 10, but was able to get 9, right now I'm seeing 8's, so I like my position. My initial reasoning was Purdue was coming off games against FSU and UVA, then played two conference games, and with a possible lookahead to Butler I thought it might be a good spot to fade them but it wasn't a game I was definitely going to play, but when I saw the move, that put me on them
 
