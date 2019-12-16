A couple in the Association

I took 5 with Memphis, I realize the number is gone, but there are plenty of 4.5's and you never know, the number might come back. This is a tough spot for the Heat, they're coming off a grinder against the Lakers followed by an OT win against the Mavs, they've been shortening their rotation with injuries to Winslow and Gragic, and both are listed as out tonight as well. Their starters have played a lot of minutes of late, and fatigue might catch up to them, they also have a big game against the Sixers on Wednesday, so this feels like a flat spot, Memphis has also been playing some decent ball of late, splitting their last 8 games, feel like this one goes down to the wire and the points are worth taking. My other play is strictly a thing I like doing, I took 11 with Dallas, Luka is out and I like taking a team the first game without their star player, other guys tend to step up while their opponent tends to let down a little knowing the other team is missing their best guy. Vey scary going against a Bucks team that never loses, but they do have the Lakers on deck, so between the big upcoming Lakers game combined with maybe a let down with Luka out, I'll take a shot with the Mavs.