A couple of questions regarding U.S. Sportsbooks

I can bet $12 at MGM, $9.87 at DK and $5 at Wynn. PointsBet and Superbook send me to their trading teams and half the time come back with a $25-$50 limit as they change the odds. Same goes with the other 15 books in Colorado. Some of these books I'm actually down with and they still limited me. Yes I chase steam, pick off bad numbers and play a lot of props. It is what is.



So that being said I have a couple of questions that I would like some opinions on:



Are these books set up to limit players through algorithms OR is there an actual person that reviews the accounts before limiting them? How many "dumb bets" do you think you would have to make to avoid being put on the sharp list. For instance, do you think if you started an account and made 50-100 $10 3 team parlays that it would help?



If you were going to set up an account in your significant others name, what would be some things to avoid to keep from getting flagged? Is it even possible not to get flagged?



TIA