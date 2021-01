I'm not complaining about this one because I cashed the easiest under on the game, but seriously if Maine is going to score 12 points in the first half and follow it up with 18 points, why keep playing this year? I think a lot of programs aren't just dealing with Covid but a lot of kids who don't have their hearts in it. Just really bad for the game, but until they pack it in I guess I'll just keep capping away at it.