A mild complaint about Scott Van Pelt's presentation

Let It be known, he's one of my favorite ESPN personalities.

Smart, funny, excellent writer, excellent broadcaster.

I also enjoy his banter with Stanford Steve.

As for his discussion of sports betting, high marks here as well with one exception.

SVP seems to smile and laugh when he talks about "bad beats."

Seems like he enjoys highlighting the agony of defeat for sports bettors.

After the Rams beat the Chiefs, 54-51, in the highest-scoring game in Monday NIght Football history, Van Pelt led off SportsCenter by saying, "Hope you didn't have the under."

Why not, "An easy win for over bettors."

One last note: For every bad beat, there's a lucky win on the other side.

Why not highlight "lucky wins" every now and then?
 
Love his show and look forward to the bad beats and there are a lot of them.
 
Wow that AF/WYO end game is enough to give up gambling. I like 'bad beats'...ratings grabber. 'Suck out winners' doesn't have the same appeal.
 
non gamblers root for gamblers to lose.
 
No doubt.

But at least when bad beats are presented at the World Series of Poker, there is a lucky winner to see.

Van Pelt also talks about problem gambling when mentioning NFL preseason football or late-night Hawaii games.

#Misguided
 
How about a "30 for 30" documentary on lottery winners who blow all their winnings?

Or professional athletes who go bankrupt?
 
I'll check it out.

Did anyone mock the athletes like SVP mocks gamblers who lose money?

Again, this note is only a mild complaint about sports bettors always being put in a negative light.

We either get no attention or negative attention.
 
I don't think he's mocking gamblers. I think he's mocking the weird, mind blowing situations. It's my favorite segment on any sports recap show. I think it highlights gambling, a rarity(although less so now) among these type shows.
 
John Kelly

You are missing the post of the "bad beat" segment. It's about eyeballs. Losers love to hear stories about other losers. They believe they were simply unlucky and that it wasn't a bad bet because of a bad number.

People gravitate toward bad news. That's what the new cycle lives off of.

SVP is just paying the bills.
 
This is correct, the guy is a gambler himself, the bad beat segment is just a way to show how crazy the endings of these games are and not to mock anyone
 
Again, it's a mild complaint and I like SVP overall.

Simply concerned about words like "sicko" or "degenerate" being associated with serious sports bettors.

By the way, there are plenty of "bad beats" in fantasy sports and no one is highlighting those results.

Additionally, poker broadcasters offer condolences and show deference to sophisticated poker players who lose on the river.
 
I too am bothered by the way sports bettors are perceived by the general public. I hope you don't mind, I replied to a SVP tweet with your wisdom. I did not take credit for your words. It drew a quick response from SVP himself:

It’s all how you look at it. We think bad beats are the universally understood and shared agony of those who wager. The under line wasn’t about a bad beat, it was pretty simple: highest total ever and it went over by 6 tds. Thought that was pretty crazy.
 
Thanks for checking in, SAM B.

Good response by Van Pelt.

Most here at EOG felt I was being too tough on Van Pelt's presentation.
 
In Virginia's 76-71 win over Maryland, the Terps took a desperation three-quarter court shot at the buzzer that hit hit the backboard then the front rim and bounced out.

Virginia closed a 3.5/4-point favorite.
 
