A mild complaint about Scott Van Pelt's presentation

Let It be known, he's one of my favorite ESPN personalities.



Smart, funny, excellent writer, excellent broadcaster.



I also enjoy his banter with Stanford Steve.



As for his discussion of sports betting, high marks here as well with one exception.



SVP seems to smile and laugh when he talks about "bad beats."



Seems like he enjoys highlighting the agony of defeat for sports bettors.



After the Rams beat the Chiefs, 54-51, in the highest-scoring game in Monday NIght Football history, Van Pelt led off SportsCenter by saying, "Hope you didn't have the under."



Why not, "An easy win for over bettors."



One last note: For every bad beat, there's a lucky win on the other side.



Why not highlight "lucky wins" every now and then?