A MoneyGram using Heritage?

SugarHouse Sportsbook
1001 N Delaware Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(877) 477-3715
Location in casino: SugarHouse’s sportsbook is just inside the north entrance, across from the Poker Night in America Poker Room
Size: 1,800 square feet
Seating: Club chairs and table seating accommodate approximately 70 guests.
Live betting windows: 6
Self-service sports betting kiosks: 12
Audio/video: 12
HD TV monitors. A 14-by-7-foot video LED video wall with odds display.
Food/beverage: Full-service bar and food service available. $5 Fall Sportsbook Specials on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday. English Football Specials, $4.95 breakfast sandwiches.
Software partner: Kambi
The Meadows Sportsbook
210 Racetrack Road
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 503-1200
Location in casino: The spot of the former Vibe Lounge
Live betting window: 5
Self-service sports betting kiosks: 18
Audio/video: 17
TVs
Software partner: Kambi
Online and mobile: DraftKings
sugarhouse uses draftkings lines so does the meadows