A question for Drnkyourmlkshk

John Kelly said: Enos was terrible.



I saw him berating quarterbacks throughout the season. Click to expand...

To be fair, all the blame for the anemic offense wasn't his fault, Miami's O-line was bad all year, and their QB's were very inconsistent, but Enos's play calling left a lot to be desired. Manny Diaz has said Miami will go to a more up tempo spread offense this year, I've heard some really good things about Lashlee, just hoping everything works out, this past season was embarrassing