A question for Drnkyourmlkshk

When Miami hired Dan Enos you said it was a bad hire, and you were proven correct, Enos was a disaster. I'm wondering what your thoughts are on Rhett Lashlee as OC, I know SMU had a potent offense last year, what's your assessment of the hire?
To be fair, all the blame for the anemic offense wasn't his fault, Miami's O-line was bad all year, and their QB's were very inconsistent, but Enos's play calling left a lot to be desired. Manny Diaz has said Miami will go to a more up tempo spread offense this year, I've heard some really good things about Lashlee, just hoping everything works out, this past season was embarrassing
This past season Miami became the first team in the last 40 years to lose three games SU as a 14+ chalk, they lost to Ga tech, V Tech, and FIU, they were also favored by 30 against C Michigan and won the game by 5