A rare occurrence

It's not quite a solar eclipse, but almost as rare.



On Wednesday in Chicago, you can actually go to a Cubs game at Wrigley at 1:20 pm, and then a White Sox game (at whatever the hell the ballpark is now called) at 7:10 pm.



That doesn't happen very often. Usually when one Chicago team is home, the other is always on the road. Both will be playing at home tonight, and then the staggered times tomorrow giving baseball fanatics a chance to do a rare two-fer.



I did this in the Bay area back around 1980. Saw the Giants in the afternoon, and the A's at night. It made for a fun day!