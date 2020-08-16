A technicality in a rule I'm not crazy about

With TB and Toronto getting suspended yesterday, they are continuing the game which had the Ray's leading the Jay's 1-0 in the bottom of the 4th, All fine and dandy



My issue is that the second game should be, and this is strictly opinion 9 full innings. Technically speaking, this is not an official doubleheader. I mean, if a game is suspended after 8 innings and shortened due to rain, and a makeup of the first game is completed the next day, you're going to play 7 innings in the regularly scheduled tilt? It just doesn't make sense to me. 2 more innings is going to hurt with baloney regarding safety precautions?