A technicality in a rule I'm not crazy about

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

The opening odds start here
With TB and Toronto getting suspended yesterday, they are continuing the game which had the Ray's leading the Jay's 1-0 in the bottom of the 4th, All fine and dandy

My issue is that the second game should be, and this is strictly opinion 9 full innings. Technically speaking, this is not an official doubleheader. I mean, if a game is suspended after 8 innings and shortened due to rain, and a makeup of the first game is completed the next day, you're going to play 7 innings in the regularly scheduled tilt? It just doesn't make sense to me. 2 more innings is going to hurt with baloney regarding safety precautions?
 
NORMALLY I would agree with you. But knowing what this year is like I am fine with just 7
 
