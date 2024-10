And there's the downside (Judge with 7 K's in eight at-bats with the fans booing him) to the all-or-nothing hitting approach.



My Little League coach railed against the uppercut swing.



"Keep your bat level," screamed Coach Bob Fasiang.



Haha.



No such term as "launch angle" in 1975.



If RAILBIRD can talk flag football in the 1990s, then I can talk Little League Baseball in the 1970s.