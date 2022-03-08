Aaron Rodgers stays put in Green Bay

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The "beautiful mystery" is over.
Rodgers will play for the Packers in the 2022 NFL season.
That's Year #18 for Rodgers and the Pack.
And reports say Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $200 million.
Time for Jordan Love to hit the road.
