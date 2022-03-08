Aaron Rodgers stays put in Green Bay

The "beautiful mystery" is over.

Rodgers will play for the Packers in the 2022 NFL season.

That's Year #18 for Rodgers and the Pack.

And reports say Rodgers and the Packers have agreed to a four-year deal worth more than $200 million.

Time for Jordan Love to hit the road.
 
Rodgers, wanting to be more involved in personnel decisions, will now whisper in the ear of Packer GM Brian Kutegunst about his wish list in the Jordan Love trade.

Rodgers successfully unseated Brett Favre about 15 years ago and just now survived being replaced himself.
 
Time for Jordan Love to hit the road.

Know Anybody Who Wants Him ?
 
And WR Adams Gets Tagged.
 
