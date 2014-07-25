About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Sol Diablo
Looking to score the Sunday Ticket for free.
This is how it will go:
1) I tell them I dont want to renew.
2) They send me to customer retention.
3) They ask why?
4) I say I am a Cardinals season ticket holder and I miss half the games anyway.
5) They offer it for half price.
6) I accept.
Or:
1) They offer to give it to me for free if I extend contract for another year. (Which I will accept)
I'll report back with my results shortly.
