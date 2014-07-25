About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

House of Heat
Looking to score the Sunday Ticket for free.

This is how it will go:
1) I tell them I dont want to renew.
2) They send me to customer retention.
3) They ask why?
4) I say I am a Cardinals season ticket holder and I miss half the games anyway.
5) They offer it for half price.
6) I accept.

Or:
1) They offer to give it to me for free if I extend contract for another year. (Which I will accept)

I'll report back with my results shortly.

:pop:
 
House of Heat
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Got the NFL Sunday Ticket MAX. Normally priced $329.

Got it for $191.

So I got it for about 40% off. Not quite my goal of half off, but Ill take it.

I would have been able to get it for free, but I still have a year left on my contract. So next year Ill get it for free again.

If anyone else tries this, let us know what kind of deal you get. :highfive
 
EOG Master
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

NFL Redzone is the way to roll on Sundays. Scott Hansen gives top notch commentary. :lightbulb:
 
tnvolfan

tnvolfan

EOG Senior Member
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Nice job Diab.....I do the same with Comcast with the Redzone...............:cheers
 
C

ChuckyG

EOG Master
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Diabler, any chance they offer NFL package as online deal? I fuckin hate the idea of being tied to DirTV.
 
Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

ChuckyG said:
Diabler, any chance they offer NFL package as online deal? I fuckin hate the idea of being tied to DirTV.
NO. Not until the contract is up with DirecTV.

The online/mobile comes with the MAX package. You can download the app to your phone, Ipad, etc and watch any game live.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Diabler said:
Looking to score the Sunday Ticket for free.

This is how it will go:
1) I tell them I dont want to renew.
2) They send me to customer retention.
3) They ask why?
4) I say I am a Cardinals season ticket holder and I miss half the games anyway.
5) They offer it for half price.
6) I accept.

Or:
1) They offer to give it to me for free if I extend contract for another year. (Which I will accept)

I'll report back with my results shortly.

:pop:
You've earned today's +EV award. Good work.
 
KingRevolver

KingRevolver

Born Rambler
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

I do this with all the premium channels I have...

I call them and tell them I want to cancel all of them because they're too expensive. They tell me, "We'll let you have all of them for $20 a month for six months." I say, OK, fine. And then I call again in six months. :LMAO
 
KingKolzig

KingKolzig

EOG Dedicated
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

no kinger doesnt like me i figured that out. want to punish him for that. little mexicans can squeal too
 
Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

gynecologist said:
Sunday ticket is so 2006... Red zone is what's good nowadays..
I like the game mix channel. I can watch every single game on the same screen. And I do.

Like the mobile version too. I use it when Im tailgating at the Cardinals games, or any time I'm not at home on a Sunday.

Cant get that with the Red Zone channel.
 
KingKolzig

KingKolzig

EOG Dedicated
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Diabler said:
I like the game mix channel. I can watch every single game on the same screen. And I do.

Like the mobile version too. I use it when Im tailgating at the Cardinals games, or any time I'm not at home on a Sunday.

Cant get that with the Red Zone channel.
ur the odd man out here diabler. maybe stop posting for awhile of come back as a ghost. good luck bro but you are all done. redzone kicks ass
 
A

Apple

Banned
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

I called dish to cancel a month after the dodgers season started..

Said I'm a die hard dodgers fan and I'm switching to time Warner..
To make a long story short I got 50%off my bill for a year and free hbo showtime starz cinemax... For 3 months..
 
A

Apple

Banned
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Redzone is one of the best inventions of all time..

Right there with sliced bread and the chia pet..
 
KingKolzig

KingKolzig

EOG Dedicated
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

yeah seriously redzone is the best ever. if you play parlays or a bunch of games redzone hooks you up to the 2nd. should be like 19.99 a month but its like 4.99
 
Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

gynecologist said:
Redzone is one of the best inventions of all time..

Right there with sliced bread and the chia pet..
I cant go with the local cable company. And I wont go with Dish. And you can't just order it by itself on DirecTV.

So no fucking way I can go with the Redzone. Its part of the Ticket on DirecTV, but you cant just order it by itself. And its always on the gamemix. Always a tad behind.

I always catch the action earlier on the gamemix.
 
KingKolzig

KingKolzig

EOG Dedicated
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

used to be $5

dont know now i havent ordered it yet. im behind and you are making me nervous i dont want to miss that miami 34 yd fg to start the season
 
Balco

Balco

EOG Master
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Diabler said:
If you guys can talk me off this, I can still cancel.

Havent been persuaded yet.
One word 'Redzone'!!!!!! Can't believe Direct doesn't offer this channel. SOL i am telling you it's simple awesome. :lightbulb:Nuff said.
 
Sol Diablo

Sol Diablo

House of Heat
Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV

Balco said:
One word 'Redzone'!!!!!! Can't believe Direct doesn't offer this channel. SOL i am telling you it's simple awesome. :lightbulb:Nuff said.
Can you watch it on your mobile device?

Can you watch every game at the same time?
 
