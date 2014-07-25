Re: About to make my annual phone call to DirecTV



Got the NFL Sunday Ticket MAX. Normally priced $329.



Got it for $191.



So I got it for about 40% off. Not quite my goal of half off, but Ill take it.



I would have been able to get it for free, but I still have a year left on my contract. So next year Ill get it for free again.



If anyone else tries this, let us know what kind of deal you get. :highfive