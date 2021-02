Abundy said: 2 plays at Heritage so far. P. Siakam u34.5 p.r.a. And K. Leonard u 29.5 pts. Maybe more before games start. Good Luck Click to expand...

Under under.I'll root you home, ABUNDY.If you're the type who doesn't want to win a bet because of injury, then root for some fouls to be called on both Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard.