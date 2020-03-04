Action Network, Darren Rovell Story on Ben "Parlay" Patz takes a horrible turn for the worse.

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
Ben “Parlay” Patz Charged with Threatening Several Athletes: ‘Your Family Will Die’
News
By Darren Rovell
1 hour ago
U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez charged 23-year-old gambler Ben “Parlay” Patz with allegedly threatening to carry out acts of violence against athletes and their families, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Wednesday.
Patz rose to modest fame in the gambling space during the past football season for amassing over $1.1 million in gross winnings via parlays in less than two months. The Action Network covered Patz’s betting exploits throughout the end of 2019.
According to the complaint, Patz — using various accounts — allegedly sent Instagram messages to a Pepperdine basketball player noted as C.R. (likely Colbey Ross) on March 9, 2019, after the team beat San Francisco, 89-72.
“Your throat will be severed open with a dull knife.“
“Your entire family will be beheaded and burned alive.”
“I will enter your home as you sleep and kill you.”
On July 4, 2019, he sent an Instagram message to Toronto Blue Jays player F.G. (likely Freddy Galvis): “I will behead you n****r” and “I will gas your daughters and then sever their throats open with a dull knife.”
On July 20, 2019, an Instagram message allegedly from Patz threatened a player for the Tampa Bay Rays with initials C.R. (likely Chaz Roe): “Your family will be beheaded.”
That same day, a woman with the initials B.M. (likely Briana Miller), the girlfriend of a Atlanta Braves player with the initials J.D. (likely Josh Donaldson) got a message: “Your husband will be beheaded. I’ll enter your home while you sleep and end both of you.”
A week later, another Braves player with the initials M.F. (likely Max Fried) got messages from an account allegedly run by Patz: “I’ll behead you and your family. I’ll sever your neck open with a dull knife.”
A call to Patz was not immediately returned.
Patz wrote approximately 18 messages from his @parlaypatz account on Instagram, the complaint alleges, to athletes, including writing direct messages to players who cost him money.
On Nov. 24, the case notes, he allegedly sent a message to D.M. on the Oregon Ducks football team (likely linebacker Dru Mathis). “That defense costed my $30K man,” Patz said.
The day before, Patz had a $20,000 five-team moneyline parlay that included heavily favorited Oregon to beat Arizona State. The Ducks lost 31-28. The bet would have paid $26,400.
The charge against Patz is transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce. If convicted, Patz faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The case was investigated with the FBI as part of the Bureau’s Integrity in Sport and Gaming Initiative, which is designed, among other things, to combat threats of influence from criminal enterprises.
This story will be updated with new developments.
News
By Darren Rovell
1 hour ago
U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez charged 23-year-old gambler Ben “Parlay” Patz with allegedly threatening to carry out acts of violence against athletes and their families, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Wednesday.
Patz rose to modest fame in the gambling space during the past football season for amassing over $1.1 million in gross winnings via parlays in less than two months. The Action Network covered Patz’s betting exploits throughout the end of 2019.
According to the complaint, Patz — using various accounts — allegedly sent Instagram messages to a Pepperdine basketball player noted as C.R. (likely Colbey Ross) on March 9, 2019, after the team beat San Francisco, 89-72.
“Your throat will be severed open with a dull knife.“
“Your entire family will be beheaded and burned alive.”
“I will enter your home as you sleep and kill you.”
On July 4, 2019, he sent an Instagram message to Toronto Blue Jays player F.G. (likely Freddy Galvis): “I will behead you n****r” and “I will gas your daughters and then sever their throats open with a dull knife.”
On July 20, 2019, an Instagram message allegedly from Patz threatened a player for the Tampa Bay Rays with initials C.R. (likely Chaz Roe): “Your family will be beheaded.”
That same day, a woman with the initials B.M. (likely Briana Miller), the girlfriend of a Atlanta Braves player with the initials J.D. (likely Josh Donaldson) got a message: “Your husband will be beheaded. I’ll enter your home while you sleep and end both of you.”
A week later, another Braves player with the initials M.F. (likely Max Fried) got messages from an account allegedly run by Patz: “I’ll behead you and your family. I’ll sever your neck open with a dull knife.”
A call to Patz was not immediately returned.
Patz wrote approximately 18 messages from his @parlaypatz account on Instagram, the complaint alleges, to athletes, including writing direct messages to players who cost him money.
On Nov. 24, the case notes, he allegedly sent a message to D.M. on the Oregon Ducks football team (likely linebacker Dru Mathis). “That defense costed my $30K man,” Patz said.
The day before, Patz had a $20,000 five-team moneyline parlay that included heavily favorited Oregon to beat Arizona State. The Ducks lost 31-28. The bet would have paid $26,400.
The charge against Patz is transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce. If convicted, Patz faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. The case was investigated with the FBI as part of the Bureau’s Integrity in Sport and Gaming Initiative, which is designed, among other things, to combat threats of influence from criminal enterprises.
This story will be updated with new developments.