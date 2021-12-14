Adrian Hill NFL Referee and Crew

My wife and I were flying to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at 6.15am the morning after Thanksgiving.



We decided to stay at the hotel at Detroit Metro Airport the night before, which was Thanksgiving evening.



We went down to the bar/restaurant for drinks and appetizers.



The table next to us had 8 loud mouth guys and 1 woman.



My wife was looking at them, and mentioned one had an NFL hat and another had a tee-shirt with the NFL logo.



Our server confirmed it was the NFL ref crew who worked the Det/Chi Thanksgiving day game in Detroit, who was headed by Adrian Hill.



I wish I took some video of this gang. They were very loud and obnoxious. Probably half drunk.



Adrian Hill was sitting there with a 12 inch cigar in his mouth yapping away non stop. Every other word was an F bomb.



These guys acted like they were the game and the game couldn't happen without them.



Some of the boasting was they were in complete control of the game, and how they were bragging how they shut down certain plays.



They were very aware of Goff coming off injury, etc.



Adrian Hill referred to Mike Pierra and Gene Saratore as "mother-fukers" who didn't deserve their positions on TV (he was implying that he could do the same thing, and they were no more knowledgeable than himself).



It was very interesting hearing these guys talk about various plays, players, etc.



The most interesting thing was a TV had the Dallas game right next to them, which had one of the most penalties ever in a game.



These guys were totally oblivious as to what was going on in that game. Not one of them stopped to look at the TV to see what was going on! It was as if the broadcast didn't even exist to them!



Quite an interesting evening to say the least!