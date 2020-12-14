AFC CHAMPIONSHIP WHO WINS CHIEFS OR BILLS

I know its way in advance and I know the chiefs will be about a 6pt favorite but have to be impressed with the Bills. Great defense, great coach, and qb. All ingredients you need to do well in the playoffs. The AFC east has had great success in the playoffs thanks to the pats,while Andy Reid finally got over the hump last year after losing 7 straight playoff games. The big reason Pat Mahomes, tough to beat and when he does lose its always close. The AFC is stacked this year. I like the Bills to advance to play Seattle in the Superbowl.