John Kelly said: Sale looked like a lock in late July but Kluber's a virtual cinch right now.



August 2017 was the worst month in the outstanding career of Chris Sale.

Re: AL CY YOUNGgranted. but look back at kluber's april and may. that was worse than sale's 3 or 4 bad starts. still sale could win it with 3 more outstanding starts against a couple of kluber hiccups. probably won't happen though.