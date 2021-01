They are sometimes fast and loose with the rules about what shouldn’t be reviewable. I’ve seen instances where “New York” calls them to reverse an egregious error. I think it all stemmed from the Rams-Saints game of a few years ago. The challenge to the P.I. call or non-call didn’t work, but I think they’ve taken additional steps to get the vital calls correct at the expense of what’s reviewable. The play referred to in the article was pretty insignificant and they shouldn’t have intervened.