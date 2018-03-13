Alan "F#$”in'" Boston

His annual 2+2 pokercast Tournament pics.
I listened with a big shit-eating grin on my face https://pokercast.twoplustwo.com/index_plus.php
It made me harken back to the good ol' days when I would listen to the radio when wise old men -- and some not so old -- would talk sports and sports wagering. Spinning yarns about investments won and lost. Trying to educate the youth in the do's and don’ts of life.
Where o where has all the time gone?:+clueless:cheers
I listened with a big shit-eating grin on my face https://pokercast.twoplustwo.com/index_plus.php
It made me harken back to the good ol' days when I would listen to the radio when wise old men -- and some not so old -- would talk sports and sports wagering. Spinning yarns about investments won and lost. Trying to educate the youth in the do's and don’ts of life.
Where o where has all the time gone?:+clueless:cheers