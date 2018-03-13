Alan "F#$”in'" Boston

His annual 2+2 pokercast Tournament pics.

I listened with a big shit-eating grin on my face https://pokercast.twoplustwo.com/index_plus.php

It made me harken back to the good ol' days when I would listen to the radio when wise old men -- and some not so old -- would talk sports and sports wagering. Spinning yarns about investments won and lost. Trying to educate the youth in the do's and don’ts of life.

Where o where has all the time gone?:+clueless:cheers
 
Re: Alan "F#$”in'" Boston

Thanks for the link. Enjoyable as usual. Does anyone remember the name of the guy Boston did it with last year? Think he was a Memphis sports personality?
 
Re: Alan "F#$”in'" Boston

I was really surprised he liked Miami just based on their (talent) conference affiliation. Missouri Valley was no slouch this year. Historically Loyola is Alan's kind of team.
 
Politico fact check on some of the stuff Boston said this morning:

Coach Menzies is a clown -fact

Vegas house worth 3 million at one time -fake news (2 and that;s stretching it)

Only had one losing year in 30 -fake news (deserves no comment)

Closing line gospel back in the day...now irrelevant -fact (but players knew more than books then)
 
I'll never forget this

So I guess Boston and Shrink had a "falling out" and didn't get along. I don't recall how but somehow Shrink got AB's phone number and asked me to call him to try and "patch things up" between them. AB had no idea who I was other than maybe my screen name. He was very nice and cordial about it. While I was speaking to him he called in a few plays and I made sure to write down what they were. I spoke to AB a tad more and didn't officially "patch things up" between them but I helped. A tad. When I called Ken back I made sure to let him know what 2 plays AB made that day. Ken played them as did I. Alan went 2-0 on the plays making us both some money - Ken obviously far more than me.

That is my Alan Boston moment
 
From the it figured department. Alan was puffing the coaching exploits of Utah St Craig Smith today only to have Aggies blown out in Provo tonight.
 
In AB's mind basketball the best recruiters are the worst coaches. Might be right but he has constantly hated on the teams with the best talent which is a big hole in the way he caps basketball.
 
Sportsrmylife said:
In AB's mind basketball the best recruiters are the worst coaches. Might be right but he has constantly hated on the teams with the best talent which is a big hole in the way he caps basketball.
Frank Martin is an exception to AB's rule.

He entered the coaching profession with the reputation as a relentless recruiter and he has become an elite coach (think about his Final Four team at South Carolina).

Martin's teams always play hard.
 
John Kelly said:
One losing year in 30?

Sounds like the nonsense the touts spout.

Is Alan any closer to teaching English to grammar school students in Maine?
That will be tough considering he is at Foxwoods frequently, so lesson plans for following
mornings lets just say would not be comely.
 
Heim said:
From the it figured department. Alan was puffing the coaching exploits of Utah St Craig Smith today only to have Aggies blown out in Provo tonight.
Is there ever a good time to buy high?

This team has been WAY outplaying any projection and new coaching energy only lasts so long.
 
Alan likes to buy a half if he thinks a number will move with him. For example he'll buy (opener) +3 to +3.5. Game closes +2. He rationalizes you gain a point & one half for 10c as opposed to spending 30c for the same +3.5 later.
 
Inkwell77 said:
Is there ever a good time to buy high?

This team has been WAY outplaying any projection and new coaching energy only lasts so long.
John Kelly said:
Frank Martin is an exception to AB's rule.

He entered the coaching profession with the reputation as a relentless recruiter and he has become an elite coach (think about his Final Four team at South Carolina).

Martin's teams always play hard.
When martin has sindarius thornwell he is good, when not they struggle to score, he is a defensive line coach disguised as a hoop coach, he reminds me of ed orgeron, i enjoy his press confrence rhetoric
 
railbird said:
Alan doesnt work hard imo, spreads himself thin and assumes too much
I tend to agree VD. I like Alan alot too and we are similar in the way we work as we do everything by pen and paper but I listen to him every podcast he does and it seems he has a base number for 400 some odd teams and is set on the number only and he moves it rapidly and the volitility of todays market is probably insane compared to when he was having his best success and his timing the market and closing line value struggles in his twitter plays the last couple of years, However he is streaky good and seems to win more than he loses. He has a dying dog and I have attempted to reach out to him to tell him to spend far more time with that struggle than capping a season he will likley have no interest in if things go poorly for her. Something I wish someone would have told me a year ago. Regardless he is a legit listen and I think he has probably forgotten more about handicapping than most will learn in a lifetime of trying.
 
Fuckin Boston buried alot of bettors today with MD Eastern Shore +10. Game opened 11 and closed 7.5. Sure in most small college games there
is a number correction early but most of the influence here was Boston. Interesting ending. MD-ES cuts lead to 13 calls timeout with 26 seconds
and full court presses. They get a turnover and a bucket to cut it to 11 with 10 seconds left. Naturally this pisses off HC Bozeman of Morgan so
he calls timeout to draw up a play. They score at the buzzer and the few that had +11 end up on Van Pelt's show.
 
Heim said:
Fuckin Boston buried alot of bettors today with MD Eastern Shore +10. Game opened 11 and closed 7.5. Sure in most small college games there
is a number correction early but most of the influence here was Boston. Interesting ending. MD-ES cuts lead to 13 calls timeout with 26 seconds
and full court presses. They get a turnover and a bucket to cut it to 11 with 10 seconds left. Naturally this pisses off HC Bozeman of Morgan so
he calls timeout to draw up a play. They score at the buzzer and the few that had +11 end up on Van Pelt's show.
Heim dont play on Alan Boston's play unless there is the word "BIG" in it ..otherwise it loses
 
svbettor said:
Heim dont play on Alan Boston's play unless there is the word "BIG" in it ..otherwise it loses
Didn't touch it. Only thing I know about Maryland Eastern Shore is 'Cornbread' Maxwell went there....hated him. Saw a margin of 11 at the 5 minute mark & tuned in to see if Boston remained in a bad place.
 
Clever line, Birdie.

I once had someone tell me, "I bet every selection you like."

The gambler continued, "But when you use the other "L" word ("love") I bet twice as much the other way."

Funny but not nice.
 
