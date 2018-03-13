Alan "F#$”in'" Boston

railbird said: Alan doesnt work hard imo, spreads himself thin and assumes too much Click to expand...

I tend to agree VD. I like Alan alot too and we are similar in the way we work as we do everything by pen and paper but I listen to him every podcast he does and it seems he has a base number for 400 some odd teams and is set on the number only and he moves it rapidly and the volitility of todays market is probably insane compared to when he was having his best success and his timing the market and closing line value struggles in his twitter plays the last couple of years, However he is streaky good and seems to win more than he loses. He has a dying dog and I have attempted to reach out to him to tell him to spend far more time with that struggle than capping a season he will likley have no interest in if things go poorly for her. Something I wish someone would have told me a year ago. Regardless he is a legit listen and I think he has probably forgotten more about handicapping than most will learn in a lifetime of trying.