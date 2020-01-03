Menu
All in Favor of Tax Hikes Raise Hand
Thread starter
boston massacre
Start date
Today at 2:35 PM
boston massacre
EOG Dedicated
Today at 2:35 PM
mr merlin
EOG Master
56 minutes ago
Every single one made some weak ass statement today about how much that Iranian deserved to be killed, but they would never have done it. Yup, that kind of strength will get them elected, LOL.
ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
45 minutes ago
Candidate 1: "Orange man bad!"
Candidate 2: "Orange man bad!"
Candidate 3: "Orange man bad!"
Candidate 4: "Orange man bad!"
Candidate 5: "Orange man very, very bad!"
Candidate 6: "Socialism good!"
boston massacre
EOG Dedicated
43 minutes ago
Every single one made some weak ass statement today about how much that Iranian deserved to be killed, but they would never have done it. Yup, that kind of strength will get them elected, LOL.
Anything that Trump says or does, even if it benefits every citizen of the United States of America, they do not approve of it. He Dominates every second of their Lives.
The Stranglehold he has on them is more Powerful than a 9.5 Earthquake.
Great to watch Trump keep a Bonfire Lit under their Assholes.
mr merlin
EOG Master
31 minutes ago
