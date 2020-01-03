All in Favor of Tax Hikes Raise Hand

mr merlin said: Every single one made some weak ass statement today about how much that Iranian deserved to be killed, but they would never have done it. Yup, that kind of strength will get them elected, LOL. Click to expand...

Anything that Trump says or does, even if it benefits every citizen of the United States of America, they do not approve of it. He Dominates every second of their Lives.The Stranglehold he has on them is more Powerful than a 9.5 Earthquake.Great to watch Trump keep a Bonfire Lit under their Assholes.