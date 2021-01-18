Already got my best bet in for Sunday...

Since JK asked, here's my best bet: TB un23.5 -105 at William Hill. Weather looks bad for old man Brady's questionable aging arm. Potential for windy and snowy conditions is starting to affect the total, but I think it impacts the Bucs more than the Packers as they played a lot of games in domes and good home weather. My expectation is the Bucs will try to game plan for winning a defensive struggle, really their best shot and the weather makes it even more so.



I'm not really getting a feel for the AFC game. As stated before I'd back Henne and the Chiefs if it happens, but as with most I doubt it comes to that. I do think one should be careful with the Chiefs because Mahomes playing would probably lead him to be a little more cautious and the playbook will take out all the risky plays he normally would do. But at well under a TD I'm not getting the usual cushion with the dog against the Chiefs so probably will end up passing on it.