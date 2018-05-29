Alright JK pick a conference

I will give you my best rsw from that conference along with a sentence or two about each team. I leave for Nicarauga and Costa Rica a week from today. I'd prefer non power 5 but I'm fine with anything if you'd prefer bigger schools. I dont do much SEC work but still read about them.

Ray cabino who I read most of posts is a LSU fan and I dont think Oregeron lasts the season. His implemementing a pass first offense with no proven QB and a shaky OL has me pretty boorish against them. That schedule is the worst as well. Oregeron is trying to think outside the box which I admire but that box was pretty good the way it was.

Kane Rozier is a 5th year senior who has to hold off a RS Fr in the spring just to take snaps with the first team. All the WR talent in the world but Richt love him some passing when I think they'd be better off running the ball 60 times a game.

Railbird I think your pac 12 has a big rebound season. We can discuss or debate why if youd like.

I'm pretty much open for discussion for the week.
 
You’re a bit naive or ill-researched if you don’t think LSU has major capability at QB this upcoming season
 
I am? Miles brennan couldnt seperate himself from a no star Jr in Mcmillian who was 3rd on the depth chart behind Etling last season. Do you think freshman Narcise is the answer? Tall task to ask a freshman to take on Bama, Miami, Georgia, miss st and a Fisher coached A&M
 
Lol AYFKM
 
What a treat!

I'll select the Mountain West.

Every now and then, I find myself in the Sam Boyd Stadium stands.

Drink, let's set a date here in Costa Rica and I'll take you around to my favorite spots.

It's my turn to treat RAYCABINO and WILLY LOMAN so we can stop at one of the city's nicest spots and grab a table for four at L'Olivo Restaurant.

How's your Spanish?

My Spanglish is a struggle.
 
He hasn't thrown a college pass and couldnt beat out a RB st QB when their QB went down.

You think that's the biggest transfer of the offseason?! Umm Shae Patterson is slightly bigger news sir. Cryst, Speight are at least listed as starters. What do you know about this kid that apparently no one else does? He wasnt guaranteed to start at cincy is why he changed his mind and went to LSU. I'm not at all putting down your opinion. I am definitely interested in learning more.
 
Major coaching change and offensive philosophy at kent st.
Oddsmaker could have trouble with there totals early in the season.
What do you think?
 
I'm in CR for 22 hours and nicarauga for 6 days. It's my best friends 40th birthday. He owns the resort costa dolce in san juan del sur we will be there 8 days it's a party of 22. Please PM me a way to get ahold of you if phone doesn't work. I'd be more interested in a pick up game than dinner. Something tells me I'll be detoxing.
Spanish is a bad subject for me. Literally.
 
A pick-up game it is.

La Sabana Park is the place for pick-up basketball.

Here, they play basketball like it's soccer.

Two-hand overhand passes on in-bounds plays and the Costa Ricans are not afraid to trip you, especially if you're American.
 
Huge change in pace of play but I'm still not sold they can score. I still moved their base a little aggressively. Not encouraged by what I'm reading. I have them mid 120s in power rating. That's the hardest job on earth. It's a good hire eventually but the lack of talent is unreal.
 
I can make a team of gringos to get gringo'd no problem. We have a center as my friend Jeff is 6'7 only problem no athletic ability at all.
 
Quick-tempo offense with a questionable OL and JuCo QB ... turnovers aplenty. Only 2 games with totals over 51.5 LY, should find some OVER opportunities early in the season.
 
lots of parity in p12 last yr. bottom up, top down.

lynn swann and helton are a losing combo.
chip Kelly did well in a period usc was on probation and had texas pipeline. team chemistry was bad, lots of cliques and divisions at ucla last yr. I don't think chip will be able to put Jeannie back in the bottle.
Shaw wasn't smart enough to start Costello day 1 last yr, this yr they will be better in non conf., they are always a tough matchup in conf because of their physical nature.
Cal has everything back from a team that lost lots of close ones last yr, biggest loss was dc
oregonst is a baseball school that will stuggle to win 2 games
wazzu has some good young players, and has recruited sandiego,909 and samoans well. Mikes teams always play catch very well, defense underrated.
Washington elite on defense, Peterson a better recruiter than people think and not as good at schemes as people think.
 
I don't follow the recruiting much but did Kelly get 4 and 5* kids to commit to Oregon? Its a different ballgame recruiting and playing in USC's back yard, he's going to need those types.
 
PWG and American and National league. Guys up a ton in mlb. You should donate to the horses and make some money. That vitamin water dough cant last forever. Heard about you finding all that bitcoin that you didnt know about congrats. Goodluck with the comeback and the endless mixtapes.
 
Good commentary. I'm high on Cal. Low on Wazzu. Lost DC and their entire DL including their star at DT and OL. All new Wrs but I like the ECU qb transfer.
Love is your heisman.
Oregon is great if they can keep Herbert on the field. Alot of talent on offense and Leavitt in his second year.
I think Chip will be fine but year 1 could be shaky.
Washington is solid on both sides of the ball. Week 1 is their national championship.
Usc is in rebuild on offense lost all the cogs at once.
Recruited so well might not take them long.
Stanford is going to be the toughest out in the country I think. They played all underclassmen on D and Love coming back instead of going to the NFL along with Costello makes them a tough matchup for anyone.
Utah you're missing on your list. This might be Whittinghams year. That offense might be great in its second year of the system and the run D is top 10. Pass D is my concern.
Asu takes a huge step back with Edward's and his run 1st system while having maybe the best WR unit in the conf.
If ucla isnt the most interesting team in the p12 then arizona is. Tate and sumlin along with everyone back on D (they didnt play any last yr but were also all freshman) might be super competetive and pointsy.
Oregon state made a terrific hire in my opinion. No talent yet though.
Macintyre hot seat. He isnt recruiting and got out coached all yr last yr. Leavitt was the real coach there I think.
You never have to worry about ucla recruiting qbs, wrs and dbs. Their DL's are in dissaray Mora didnt care about getting those
 
Ohio state qb is Burrow who i think ended up at LSU...Tigers in dire need of a triggerman signal caller...
 
Mwc

1. Boise-real shot at 12-0 stacked on both sides of the ball and Rypien is healthy again. Best mid major D in cfb.

2. Sdsu- will miss Penny but still have Washington and a big recruit out of Oakland to handle the short yardage. Qb Chapman is 28 I swear. Better D now that experienced. Long has kind of gotten away from his plans last 2 years with Penny. I think he gets back to his ultra conservative ways. Great run D, Great. No pass rush though. Sec sized OL.

3. Fresno st- whole offense is back and Tedford should get more production out of it. F7 is extremely young but good secondary. New DC from Uc-davis. Not 10 wins again but very decent team. Also think they have a good pipeline of recruiting suddenly.

4. Utah st- Wells on the hot seat. If he hadn't beaten BYU he would be gone. Underperforming terribly last 3 years. Switching systems every year it seems. Terrible end game coach has lost 8 one possession games in a row. Had the best non p5 pass ds in the nation and gave up worst RPP avg in 5 yrs. They play fast on O. I'm super high on them this yr and love their QB Love but new DC from ASU and late game disaster artists scare me away from not putting them higher.


5. Wyoming- tremendous defensive experience. Off the charts. 9/ 11 starters back. Best pass rush besides boise. Offense will be minimal but they wont need much. 6 OL starters return and fr rbs and wrs now soph with a yr exp. Qb situation will either be frosh or untested jr.

6. CSU- bobo is like a reverse splits pitcher. Underperforms when he has a good team and maximizes potential when he shouldnt. 4* qb from wash tran st qb. No WR exp or OL exp. NFL sized DEs and star 2ndary safeties. Theyll still be pointsy I feel. New DC from Tennessee who sucks.
7. Unlv- if Sanchez doesn't bowl this year he is gone. Loads of talent on offense. Huge OL good running QB and Rbs. 2nd most exp D in mwc. New DC from Florida super aggressive. Theyll be blitzing every play. Cant be much worse and have a star CB maybe 2 if Kalili lives up to the hype. Could be a big time sleeper but not sold on the staff.
7. Air Force- rebuild ye number 2. 5 new OL, lose top rb and FB. Great TB/qb but no big play guys.
Terrible 2ndary cant stop the pass ranked 129th in pass eff d dont see how itll change. 5 soph all small. Better run D will be uber dangerous in 19 and 20.
8. Nevada- Great QB and perfect system for his Wrs and RB. Best recruiting job in the mwc. Norvell got a ton of 3* WRs to go along with already great WR unit. Juco OL. No pass D. Theyll ne pointsy.
9. Unm- Davie big time hot seat. Suspended in off season for sec scandal. New OC from Arizona RPo spec. Inexp. Qb in now a more pass heavy system. Juco OL. Dl is a sieve and undersized. I'd say they would be competitive in shootouts but I've never seen them pass the ball much.
10. HAWAII- They play 2 games in 5 days to start the season. Going back to the run and shoot which I like. Must replace QB, RB, 3 leading wrs, star LT. Perfect timing. Smu and Marshall transfers at QB. New DC from FAU pre Lane. They have no chance on run D but will be crazy aggresive. Theyll ne fun but wont win much in the way of a conservative type of game.
11. Sjsu- could be ats gold. If you like getting lots of points to begin the game this is probably your team. New OC with spread and run tendencies. All new OL. Lost a NFL LB gave up 285 ypg on the ground. Pj fleck type of recruiting. Got a ton of 3*'s to come to a team who's average margin of loss was 26 ppg. Alot of freshman will see game time. Preparing for 19 and beyond.
Thanks for the space. I'll hang up and listen to your reply.
 
I'm pretty sure you have me confused with some one else...Actually I'm positive.LOL Safe Travels Drinkthatmilkshake
 
Joe Burrow is a MAC QB in wolfs clothing. Best of luck LSU
 
RD's favorite coach, Jeff Monken, is 2-0 in bowl games and more importantly 2-0 against Navy.
 
Going to at least 2 Army home games this year.Great venue.Every one should have Mikey Stadium on their bucket list of places to go
 
Monken is great and benefits this year of having the rarest of commodities he returns a ton of players for a service academy. Navy and Army should both be very good this year. Far ahead of air force. They play some cupcakes too. Outside of duke, oklahoma, at buffalo they are on target to be favorites in 7 or 8 games. Also think they are about a pk vs Navy improved every single season under Monken. All 3 service academies have terrific coaches
 
