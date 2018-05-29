Re: Alright JK pick a conference



Mwc



1. Boise-real shot at 12-0 stacked on both sides of the ball and Rypien is healthy again. Best mid major D in cfb.



2. Sdsu- will miss Penny but still have Washington and a big recruit out of Oakland to handle the short yardage. Qb Chapman is 28 I swear. Better D now that experienced. Long has kind of gotten away from his plans last 2 years with Penny. I think he gets back to his ultra conservative ways. Great run D, Great. No pass rush though. Sec sized OL.



3. Fresno st- whole offense is back and Tedford should get more production out of it. F7 is extremely young but good secondary. New DC from Uc-davis. Not 10 wins again but very decent team. Also think they have a good pipeline of recruiting suddenly.



4. Utah st- Wells on the hot seat. If he hadn't beaten BYU he would be gone. Underperforming terribly last 3 years. Switching systems every year it seems. Terrible end game coach has lost 8 one possession games in a row. Had the best non p5 pass ds in the nation and gave up worst RPP avg in 5 yrs. They play fast on O. I'm super high on them this yr and love their QB Love but new DC from ASU and late game disaster artists scare me away from not putting them higher.





5. Wyoming- tremendous defensive experience. Off the charts. 9/ 11 starters back. Best pass rush besides boise. Offense will be minimal but they wont need much. 6 OL starters return and fr rbs and wrs now soph with a yr exp. Qb situation will either be frosh or untested jr.



6. CSU- bobo is like a reverse splits pitcher. Underperforms when he has a good team and maximizes potential when he shouldnt. 4* qb from wash tran st qb. No WR exp or OL exp. NFL sized DEs and star 2ndary safeties. Theyll still be pointsy I feel. New DC from Tennessee who sucks.

7. Unlv- if Sanchez doesn't bowl this year he is gone. Loads of talent on offense. Huge OL good running QB and Rbs. 2nd most exp D in mwc. New DC from Florida super aggressive. Theyll be blitzing every play. Cant be much worse and have a star CB maybe 2 if Kalili lives up to the hype. Could be a big time sleeper but not sold on the staff.

7. Air Force- rebuild ye number 2. 5 new OL, lose top rb and FB. Great TB/qb but no big play guys.

Terrible 2ndary cant stop the pass ranked 129th in pass eff d dont see how itll change. 5 soph all small. Better run D will be uber dangerous in 19 and 20.

8. Nevada- Great QB and perfect system for his Wrs and RB. Best recruiting job in the mwc. Norvell got a ton of 3* WRs to go along with already great WR unit. Juco OL. No pass D. Theyll ne pointsy.

9. Unm- Davie big time hot seat. Suspended in off season for sec scandal. New OC from Arizona RPo spec. Inexp. Qb in now a more pass heavy system. Juco OL. Dl is a sieve and undersized. I'd say they would be competitive in shootouts but I've never seen them pass the ball much.

10. HAWAII- They play 2 games in 5 days to start the season. Going back to the run and shoot which I like. Must replace QB, RB, 3 leading wrs, star LT. Perfect timing. Smu and Marshall transfers at QB. New DC from FAU pre Lane. They have no chance on run D but will be crazy aggresive. Theyll ne fun but wont win much in the way of a conservative type of game.

11. Sjsu- could be ats gold. If you like getting lots of points to begin the game this is probably your team. New OC with spread and run tendencies. All new OL. Lost a NFL LB gave up 285 ypg on the ground. Pj fleck type of recruiting. Got a ton of 3*'s to come to a team who's average margin of loss was 26 ppg. Alot of freshman will see game time. Preparing for 19 and beyond.

Thanks for the space. I'll hang up and listen to your reply.