Alright JK pick a conference

Drnkyourmlkshk
EOG Dedicated
I will give you my best rsw from that conference along with a sentence or two about each team. I leave for Nicarauga and Costa Rica a week from today. I'd prefer non power 5 but I'm fine with anything if you'd prefer bigger schools. I dont do much SEC work but still read about them.
Ray cabino who I read most of posts is a LSU fan and I dont think Oregeron lasts the season. His implemementing a pass first offense with no proven QB and a shaky OL has me pretty boorish against them. That schedule is the worst as well. Oregeron is trying to think outside the box which I admire but that box was pretty good the way it was.
Kane Rozier is a 5th year senior who has to hold off a RS Fr in the spring just to take snaps with the first team. All the WR talent in the world but Richt love him some passing when I think they'd be better off running the ball 60 times a game.
Railbird I think your pac 12 has a big rebound season. We can discuss or debate why if youd like.
I'm pretty much open for discussion for the week.
