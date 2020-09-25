Alumina ball - used in special adsorbent, catalyst, bed support

dingxinda9
Our Activated alumina balls are known for high adsorption, wide surface area and Pore Volume and Mechanical strength. They are high on demand for ease of handling, non-corrosive nature, capacity for repeated regeneration, Inert towards liquid water, stability to fairly high temperature, low resistance to gas flow, great mechanical strength and can achieve low dew point of - 75oC.
Applications as Specialty Adsorbent, Catalyst / Catalyst Carrier, Bed Support
Drying of air, gases, and liquids
Purification and conditioning of insulating oil and Industrial oils
Removal of acidic impurities and trace metal scavenging in organic streams and inorganic gases (fluoride scavenging in HF alkylation and feedstock purification)
Removal of oil vapour from gases
Purification of drinking water e.g. removal of fluoride compounds etc.
Refrigeration circuits, transit packing for goods like electronic pharmaceutical and food.
Used as catalyst & catalyst bed support / carriers. Grade FR - I used as fire retardant fillers.
As bed toppings and supports to remove impurities from the gas stream
Withstand high thermal shocks
Useful as inert catalyst support in secondary reformers of ammonia manufacturing plant and also oil refineries and chemical process industries.
As refractory bed top plugs supports to protect the catalyst bed from thermal impurity.
Packaging
Activated Alumina Balls (for Adsorption) : 50kg Fibre Drum
Activated Alumina Balls (for Bed Support) : Steel drum of 200 litres with inside poly liner containing 280 kg
Ceramic Balls (for Bed Support) : Steel drum of 200 litres with inside poly liner containing 280 kg